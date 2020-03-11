Log in
Telefonica S A : Movistar incorporates Disney+ to Fusión and makes available to its clients largest entertainment offer

03/11/2020

Disney+ gets to Movistar's customers, #AhoraSomosMás

  • From March 24th, Disney+ will be included in the 'Fusión packages' featuring fiction content such as 'Fusión Selección Plus Ficción', 'Fusión Total' and 'Fusión Total Plus'.

Madrid, March 11, 2020.- Movistar incorporates Disney+ content to its 'Fusión offer', after signing last March 8th, the agreement whereby The Walt Disney Company Iberia and Telefónica make Movistar the strategic distributor for Disney+ launch in Spain.

With this agreement with the world's leading entertainment company, Movistar adds Disney+ titles to its rich catalog of original content, the streaming service that gives access to more than 1,000 movies, series and programs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and much more.

From March 24th, Disney+ will be included in the 'Fusión packages' featuring fiction content such as 'Fusión Selección Plus Ficción', 'Fusión Total' and 'Fusión Total Plus', and in general all those 'Fusion products' that incorporate the Ficción package in their offer.

In addition, those customers who have contracted the 'Cine' package as an additional subscription to any other 'Fusion modality', will be able to enjoy Disney+ for 6 months without a price increase, by requesting it on any of the Movistar channels, from April 4th.

Movistar customers who have not signed up for any of these modalities can access Disney+ by signing up at Movistar stores, 1004, movistar.es and the Mi Movistar App, for any 'Fusión product' that includes Disney+.

All Movistar customers with these products will have, as of March 24th, a 3-month period to activate the Disney+ service, for which they must enter the private area of www.movistar.es or the Mi Movistar app and access the service activation link. From that link they will be able to register in Disney+ by creating their account with an email and a password and start enjoying the new contents.

Disney+ can be accessed through its Disney+ application for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, SmartTVs (LG and Samsung) and Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One and PS4.

The technical integration of the Disney+ platform into our Movistar+ tv platform will be one of our priorities in order to offer a unified experience to our customers and we will work soon on that integration into our UHD 4K TV decoder.

With this launch, Movistar becomes the most complete offer of connectivity and entertainment in the market. It boasts the widest range of content and the best user experience (a great range of sports such as football with all LaLiga and Champions League matches, basketball with the Endesa League as well as the NBA, rugby, Formula One, golf... And regarding the fiction section, the most awaited releases such as 'Mientras dure la Guerra' with 6 channels dedicated exclusively to cinema, the most followed series and original series such as 'Hierro', 'La Peste', 'El Embarcadero', etc.)

And all these contents with the features very valued by the users as 'Last 7 days', 'Live Control', 'Watch without Connection' etc., that allow to personalize and to adapt the consumption of television to the needs of every client.

With the speed and quality of optical fiber, the most advanced equipment on the market with the best WiFi experience, GB for sharing, unlimited calls, and security services included as Secure Connection.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:33:09 UTC
