Telefonica S A : Movistar+ offers the possibility of having a double screen on the tv

Along these lines, Telefónica continues to offer the best user experience together with a reliable, stable, and secure connectivity

The operator also presents new features in the Voice Remote Control, such as the possibility to choose audio and subtitles or control the live broadcast through its virtual assistant Aura.

Madrid, 07th July 2020. With the aim of making technology available to its customers and improving people's lives, Movistar+ customers can now enjoy the possibility of watching two contents from two different channels simultaneously on the screen, with a feature known as picture in picture (PiP).

This function can be used by the more than one million customers who have a UHD Decoder and are connected through Optical Fibre, of which Movistar is the leader in Spain. The user can choose from more than 100 channels, depending on the contracted offer, which two channels they want to watch simultaneously to be able to follow two games at the same time or to know, for example, when a programme starts on another channel. This way, the main channel will remain at full screen and the secondary channel will be displayed in a window at the top right of the screen, while the position between the channels can be changed at any time.

'At Movistar+ we have so much content that it is not easy to choose, so we thought that if you could see two at once we would make it easier for our customers. This is going to be especially important with the sports binge we are going to hit this summer. Our fibre allows access to two 1080 HD contents simultaneously without any delay or concurrency problems,' said Fernando Enrile, director of Strategy and Development at Movistar+.

New features of the Voice Remote Control

The company also presents a series of new features in the possibilities offered by its Voice Remote Control, available since February, which incorporates a specific button for Aura, Telefónica's virtual assistant with artificial intelligence, to interact with the Movistar+ service by voice.

Through Aura, in addition to ask for recommendations, request to tune in to a channel or search for content, customers can now control the playback of content (forward, backward, pause or stop), go directly to the different sections of the service or change the audio and subtitles of the content. From today, it is also possible to use all the keys of the Remote Control by voice (off, up, down, OK, enter, record, play). In addition, the Aura button also includes the 'speech to text' feature in the Movistar+ search engine so you can search by voice instead of typing with the on-screen keyboard. It also includes the opening and browsing of the Living Apps, the company's own and third-party applications that offer new digital experiences to the television platform's customers.

The Remote Control's voice interaction capabilities are constantly evolving, and new features will be added to improve and enrich the home television experience. To enjoy the full experience offered by the Voice Remote Control, it is necessary to have the UHD Decoder.

This way, Telefónica continues to offer the best user experience together with a reliable, stable and secure connectivity and continuous improvements on the television platform such as automatic access to the Movistar+ application for Smart TV at home or support for Chromecast for Android, iPhone and iPad devices and soon the Apple TV app.