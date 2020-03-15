Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Telefonica S.A.    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica S A : Operators advise a rational and responsible use of telecommunication networks to cope with traffic increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:27pm EDT

With the start of the first full week of teleworking and e-learning throughout Spain

  • Prioritising internet use for teleworking or virtual learning and shifting the use of video streaming or gaming to off-peak hours will help maintain service quality in this new phase of nationwide isolation.
  • The use of the landline phone instead of the mobile phone for making calls is recommended when possible.
  • IP networks are experiencing traffic increases of close to 40% while mobile voice use is increasing by about 50% and 25% in the case of data.

Madrid, 15 March 2020 - Both fixed and mobile telecommunications networks are experiencing a traffic explosion in recent days as a result of the expansion of the Covid-19 and the measures and recommendations derived from it.

In general terms, traffic through IP networks has experienced increases of nearly 40% while mobile use has increased by about 50% in voice and 25% in data. Likewise, traffic from instant messaging tools such as Whatsapp has increased fivefold in recent days.

The increased use of teleworking has also been reflected in the network: the traffic of remote work tools such as Skype and Webex has increased fourfold.

The network operators -Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Grupo Masmovil and Grupo Euskaltel- have critical equipment watching over the network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and are taking measures to reinforce their networks similar to those implemented, for example, in coastal areas in summer.

These include measures of geographical redundancy for the centres from which the services are managed, diversification of technical means or operational plans for diverting activity to provide services from other locations or remotely.

Operators are doing everything possible to increase the capacity of the networks by putting more equipment into service and increasing the capacity of existing equipment, but these measures are not immediately effective. Therefore, in order to guarantee the quality of service and excellent connectivity that is necessary, all these improvements must be accompanied, especially now, in the new situation of isolation throughout the country, by a smart and responsible use of the network and the resources it provides.

For this reason and together, we, the operators, would like to share with our customers some recommendations:

  • Only download the documents or files that you really need, and if they can wait, do it at night or in the 'off-peak hours' with less traffic (between two and four in the afternoon and between eight in the evening and eight in the morning).
  • Whenever possible, do not send heavy files -videos, presentations...-. Send links or routes to where they are stored. And, if it is essential to send them, compress them first or give them a format that weighs less (from ppt to pdf, for example).
  • Use collaboration tools like Teams or Slack, and if you can, don't always do it with video.
  • Avoid massive e-mails.
  • Use your landline phone instead of your mobile phone to make calls when possible.
  • And, above all, optimise the traffic for what you really need: email, remote work, conferences, school and education applications, access to information... reserve leisure tools, video games, streaming, live video playback for the off-peak hours.

Spain is the first European country and the third in the world in terms of fibre optic infrastructure and has one of the best mobile networks in Europe. It is precisely this network, built with the effort of the operators, that is allowing the optimal functioning of digital communications, thus making the isolation more bearable in the professional and also in the personal.

Rational and responsible use of the networks will allow all of us, service providers, companies and individuals, to ensure that we have quality communication that is sustainable over time, in the face of a scenario of increased work and remote schooling that may last several weeks.

ith the start of the first full week of teleworking and e-learning throughout Spain

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELEFONICA S.A.
08:27pTELEFONICA S A : Operators advise a rational and responsible use of telecommunic..
PU
03/13UK's Ofcom Outlines Rules for 5G Spectrum Auction
DJ
03/13TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica and Idrica will offer an IoT solution for the manage..
PU
03/11Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for Oi's mobile business in Brazil
RE
03/11TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica expands the Movistar Living Apps catalogue which alr..
PU
03/11TELEFONICA S A : Movistar incorporates Disney+ to Fusión and makes available to ..
PU
03/10We cannot set a date to end Huawei involvement yet - Dowden
RE
03/08TELEFONICA S A : Movistar will be the strategic distributor for Disney+ launch i..
PU
03/06TELEFONICA S A : reports the first case of Covid-19 in an employee at the Aravac..
AQ
03/05TELEFONICA S A : Equal opportunities are built by all
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 47 583 M
EBIT 2020 6 313 M
Net income 2020 3 179 M
Debt 2020 42 725 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 6,54x
P/E ratio 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 19 862 M
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 7,74  €
Last Close Price 3,88  €
Spread / Highest target 222%
Spread / Average Target 99,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.-37.63%21 998
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-16.61%224 040
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.60%79 909
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-20.93%60 515
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.28%42 448
BCE INC.-15.61%36 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group