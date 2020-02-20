Log in
TELEFONICA S.A.

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
Telefonica S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss

02/20/2020 | 02:18am EST

By Mauro Orru

Telefonica SA said Thursday that it swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the company's pullout from some Latin American markets and the sale of 10 data centers took their toll.

The Spanish telecommunications company posted a net loss for the quarter of 202 million euros ($218.1 million) compared with a profit of EUR610 million the previous fourth quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting net profit to come in at roughly EUR576 million.

Telefonica said revenue for the period declined to EUR12.4 billion from EUR12.92 billion, against a projected EUR12.38 billion, according to FactSet.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization rose to EUR3.67 billion from EUR3.54 billion the previous fourth quarter, while operating profit fell to EUR914 million from EUR1.07 billion for the same period.

Telefonica said it would pay a dividend of EUR0.40 per share, the same as the previous year.

The company said it expects stable growth in the main metrics for 2020.

"The operational spinoff of [Latin American unit] Hispam will open opportunities to crystallize value and finally, we are increasing agility and efficiency across all units," Chief Executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 365 M
EBIT 2019 4 918 M
Net income 2019 2 039 M
Debt 2019 43 711 M
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 33 528 M
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,03  €
Last Close Price 6,54  €
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.5.03%36 196
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.68%240 798
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.18%91 279
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.59%84 732
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 394
BCE INC.8.36%44 478
