Telefonica S.A.    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
Telefonica Shares Tumble After Swing to 4Q Net Loss

02/20/2020 | 05:07am EST

By Mauro Orru

Telefonica SA's shares plunged Thursday after the company reported a net loss and a decline in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 following its pullout from some Latin American markets, the sale of 10 data centers and the depreciation of the Argentine peso against the euro.

The Spanish telecommunications company reported a net loss for the quarter of 202 million euros ($218.1 million) compared with a profit of EUR610 million the previous fourth quarter, while revenue for the period fell to EUR12.4 billion from EUR12.92 billion.

At 0940 GMT, Telefonica shares were down 3.9% at EUR6.28.

Carl Murdock-Smith, analyst at German bank Berenberg, said broadband and converged customer losses in Spain would raise concerns, combined with misses in the U.K., where revenue came in 0.6% below consensus at EUR1.93 billion.

"Given share-price strength running into the results, we might expect some share price weakness today," Mr. Murdock-Smith said.

Analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies said Telefonica's group revenue at EUR12.4 billion is 0.7% ahead of consensus, although revenue for Spain, which came in at EUR3.27 billion, is 0.4% below consensus.

Telefonica said operating income before depreciation and amortization rose to EUR3.67 billion from EUR3.54 billion the previous fourth quarter--10% below consensus estimates, Mr. Murdock-Smith said--while operating profit fell to EUR914 million from EUR1.07 billion for the same period.

The company said it would pay a dividend of EUR0.40 a share, effectively leaving it unchanged.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.13% 66.4405 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
TELEFONICA S.A. 0.14% 6.54 End-of-day quote.5.03%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.02% 61.537 Delayed Quote.2.69%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 365 M
EBIT 2019 4 918 M
Net income 2019 2 039 M
Debt 2019 43 711 M
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 33 528 M
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.5.03%36 196
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.68%240 798
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.18%91 279
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.59%84 732
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 394
BCE INC.8.36%44 478
