Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Telefonica S.A.    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid

By Belén Carreño and Pamela Barbaglia

Spain's Telefonica SA is in talks with billionaire John Malone's Liberty Global Plc to explore a merger of its British mobile operator O2 with cable network company Virgin Media, a source familiar with the matter said.

Telefonica has been weighing options for the business since 2016 when a previous deal to combine O2 with Three UK, controlled by CK Hutchison Holdings, was blocked by European antitrust regulators amid concerns that reducing the number of mobile operators in Britain would harm consumers, banking sources said.

Telefonica declined to comment and Liberty was not immediately available to comment.

Liberty Global, which has controlled Virgin Media since 2013, sold its cable networks in Germany and central Europe to Vodafone in a $22 billion deal which was finalised last year.

Virgin Media had 6 million cable customers and 3.3 million mobile customers as of the end of 2019.

Bloomberg was first to report about the ongoing talks between Telefonica and Liberty Global.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno in Madrid and Pamela Barbaglia in London; additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Nathan Allen; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.79% 57.4 End-of-day quote.-0.17%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 9.32% 21.285 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
TELEFONICA S.A. 0.00% 4.18 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELEFONICA S.A.
01:32pTelefonica in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media - source
RE
04/29Telefonica to Take Legal Action to Enforce Telefonica Costa Rica Sale Agreeme..
DJ
04/28TELEFONICA SA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/21TELEFONICA S A : Business Solutions Expands ST Engineering iDirect DVB-S2X Servi..
AQ
04/20TELEFONICA SA : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/15TELEFONICA S A : ElevenPaths and Chronicle partner to create new advanced manage..
PU
04/14Telco shares are surprise losers as lockdown drives internet boom
RE
04/06TELEFONICA SA : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/06TELEFONICA SA : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
04/06TELEFONICA SA : HSBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46 113 M
EBIT 2020 5 993 M
Net income 2020 2 893 M
Debt 2020 42 588 M
Yield 2020 9,15%
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 21 379 M
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 6,84  €
Last Close Price 4,18  €
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.0.00%23 388
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.43%237 728
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-2.63%82 993
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-8.55%69 139
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.67%48 227
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.26%36 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group