TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

(TLMM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telekom Malaysia Berhad : 2Q Net Profit Rises 12%

0
08/28/2019 | 01:37am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Fixed-line operator Telekom Malaysia Bhd. (4863.KU) said second-quarter net profit climbed 12% on year, mainly due to a reduction in operating costs.

Net profit rose to 114.2 million ringgit ($27.2 million) from MYR101.9 million a year earlier, the company said Wednesday. The result missed the net profit consensus estimate of MYR217.06 million compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue dropped 5.7% to MYR2.77 billion from a year ago, partly due to a decline in voice, internet and multimedia services revenue, Telekom Malaysia said. However, second-quarter revenue was higher than S&P Global Market Intelligence's consensus estimate of MYR2.76 billion.

Moving forward, Telekom Malaysia said performance-improvement initiatives and efficient cost management will continue to stabilize its profitability.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 11 447 M
EBIT 2019 1 536 M
Net income 2019 913 M
Debt 2019 5 792 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 14 871 M
Chart TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Telekom Malaysia Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,76  MYR
Last Close Price 3,95  MYR
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Imri Mokhtar Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Rosli Bin Man Chairman
Nor Fadhilah binti Mohamed Ali Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Rais Azhar Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Zalekha binti Hassan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD3 538
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.87%234 553
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.15%86 337
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.54%78 068
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 527
BCE INC.13.87%41 646
Categories
