Telekom Malaysia Berhad : 2Q Net Profit Rises 12%

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Fixed-line operator Telekom Malaysia Bhd. (4863.KU) said second-quarter net profit climbed 12% on year, mainly due to a reduction in operating costs.

Net profit rose to 114.2 million ringgit ($27.2 million) from MYR101.9 million a year earlier, the company said Wednesday. The result missed the net profit consensus estimate of MYR217.06 million compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue dropped 5.7% to MYR2.77 billion from a year ago, partly due to a decline in voice, internet and multimedia services revenue, Telekom Malaysia said. However, second-quarter revenue was higher than S&P Global Market Intelligence's consensus estimate of MYR2.76 billion.

Moving forward, Telekom Malaysia said performance-improvement initiatives and efficient cost management will continue to stabilize its profitability.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com