TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD (TLMM)
Telekom Malaysia Berhad : NOTICE OF NEW OPERATING HOURS AND CHANGE OF CALL RATE FOR DIRECTORY ASSISTANCE SERVICE 103

09/24/2018 | 03:54am CEST

​​​

Dear valued customers,

We wish to inform that starting 1st October 2018, there will be a new operating hours and a change in call rate for our Directory Assistance Service 103 as detailed below:

  1. New operating hours:

8.00 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday

Closed on Public Holidays

  1. New Telco charges - 50 sen (from fixed line) and RM2 (from other telcos*)

* price is set by other telcos

To elevate customers' experience on the Directory Assistance Service, alternatively, customers can obtain directory assistance via online through Yellow Pages' complimentary service at www.yell owpages.my or download the Yellow Pages mobile app.

We thank you for your continuous support towards TM's products and services. Should you require further assistance or clarification, you can Live Chat with us via care@unifi app or at unifi.com.my/chat .

Thank you.


Disclaimer

TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 01:53:02 UTC
