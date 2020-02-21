Log in
Telekom Malaysia Berhad : Swung to 4Q Loss

02/21/2020 | 01:01am EST

By Yi Wei Wong

Telekom Malaysia Bhd. swung to a fourth-quarter loss on lower revenue for voice, internet and multimedia services.

The telecommunications company posted a net loss of 51.1 million ringgit ($12.2 million), compared with a net profit of MYR69.7 million a year earlier, it said Friday.

Revenue for the period edged lower to MYR3.03 billion from MYR3.09 billion a year ago, Telekom Malaysia said.

For 2020, Group Chief Executive Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said the company will focus on improving network and information technology and move beyond sales of connectivity services.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

