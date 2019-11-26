Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Telekom Malaysia Berhad    TM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

(TM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telekom Malaysia Berhad : Swung to Profit in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:55am EST

By Yi Wei Wong

Telekom Malaysia Bhd (4863.KU) swung to profit in the third quarter due to lower impairment losses, the Malaysian telecom said Tuesday.

Net profit was 261.3 million ringgit ($62.5 million) in the quarter compared with a loss of MYR175.6 million in the same period last year. Telekom Malaysia said operating costs fell due to an absence of a significant impairment loss on network assets that it booked in 3Q 2018.

Revenue fell to MYR2.85 billion from MYR2.95 billion, which the company attributed to lower contributions from its product lines, except for data and non-telecom devices.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
12:55aTELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
10/24Malaysia's Khazanah aims to quadruple overseas investment to spread risk
RE
10/07Malaysia's Khazanah aims for $1.2 billion profit after first loss in a decade
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
08/28TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : 2Q Net Profit Rises 12%
DJ
06/03TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : chairman refuses to appoint CEO selected by MoF Inc
AQ
05/20TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : ViewQwest to offer services over TM's HSBB network
AQ
03/14TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/05Malaysia's Khazanah flags sales as it splits assets into two groups
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 11 410 M
EBIT 2019 1 530 M
Net income 2019 910 M
Debt 2019 5 994 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 14 008 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,86  MYR
Last Close Price 3,72  MYR
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rosli bin Man Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Imri Mokhtar Chief Operating Officer
Nor Fadhilah binti Mohamed Ali Group Chief Financial Officer
Asmawati Yusof Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD3 352
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.28%247 113
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.36%92 379
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.88%78 961
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 159
ORANGE4.73%43 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group