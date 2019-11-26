Telekom Malaysia Berhad : Swung to Profit in 3Q

By Yi Wei Wong



Telekom Malaysia Bhd (4863.KU) swung to profit in the third quarter due to lower impairment losses, the Malaysian telecom said Tuesday.

Net profit was 261.3 million ringgit ($62.5 million) in the quarter compared with a loss of MYR175.6 million in the same period last year. Telekom Malaysia said operating costs fell due to an absence of a significant impairment loss on network assets that it booked in 3Q 2018.

Revenue fell to MYR2.85 billion from MYR2.95 billion, which the company attributed to lower contributions from its product lines, except for data and non-telecom devices.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com