Telekom Malaysia Berhad : TM REITERATES COMMITMENT TO ENHANCE THE BROADBAND EXPERIENCE OF STREAMYX CUSTOMERS

ANNOUNCEMENT

​​​



​



Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today reiterated its support of the Government's aspirations of improving the reach and experience of broadband services in Malaysia, and its commitment to address the issues faced by Streamyx and its loyal customers in a more comprehensive manner.

In July, TM announced its upgrade plans for Streamyx (pre-unifi) customers tounifiin coverage areas or double the speed for those in non-coverage areas. The upgrade will enable its existing broadband customers to experience faster speeds at their existing package price. Following the announcement, TM has received many enquiries and much feedback from customers who are eager to know whether they are eligible for the speed upgrade. TM is grateful for the feedback given and is working hard to realise the broadband aspirations.

TM has been continuously investing to enhance both its fibre and copper network over the years to deliver high speed broadband with wider nationwide coverage. The copper network is a legacy network and has always faced many challenges, mainly technological limitations. This requires a longer term and more permanent solution, which will take time to implement. Additionally, TM has continuously invested in the rollout of LTE 4G network and WiFi hotspots to complement its fixed network to provision broadband services anywhere, anytime via home@unifi, mobile@unifi and wifi@unifi. TM's LTE 4G services coverage currently exceeds 77% of the household population in urban and rural areas and together with our partner, complimenting it with 90% 3G services coverage. To enable the convenience of mobility, the Company also enhanced its WiFi coverage and service quality with more than 12,000 hotspots nationwide to date.

Through its Broadband Improvement Plan which began in 2016, TM has been working hard to enhance the experience of both unifi and Streamyx customers, concurrently. Understandably, it has been easier to execute the unifi speed upgrades, which are served by fibre. TM is now giving specific focus to Streamyx and high-rise broadband customers served through its own or the buildings' copper networks.

Imri Mokhtar, Executive Vice President of unifi, said: 'Over 1 million home and business customers nationwide are today on broadband over TM's copper network - both on landed and high-rise properties. With rising demand of a more digital lifestyle and business needs, what was before termed as a high speedinternet', may not cut it anymore. We hear your 1 million voices. We remain committed as Malaysia's nation building partner to invest and build the needed network that brings value to our customers, shareholders and other key stakeholders and for the country's digital economy.'

'Based on our customer and network analytics, over 340,000 customers reside in a fibre broadband area, but are somehow not yet part of the 1.26 million unifi community. To date, we have successfully upgraded nearly 50% of these customers to unifi at no extra cost to their current bill. We urge remaining customers to grab this opportunity and complete this attractive unifi upgrade exercise by March 2019,' he added.

Imri explained: 'Starting from 2010, TM has continuously expanded Malaysia's fibre broadband coverage. Nonetheless, such coverage is yet to reach all of our existing broadband customers. Copper limitation is more pronounced for Streamyx customers, with 8Mbps being the best broadband speed that can be delivered today. We value your trust and sincerely appreciate your loyalty and more so for your patience and understanding. Where technically possible, we shall double the Streamyx speed at no extra cost to your current broadband bill. Close to 180,000 Streamyx customers can look forward to this free upgrade.'

Streamyx customers who are eligible for the speed upgrade will be contacted via email and phone. TM urges customers to update their latest contact details i.e., telephone number and email address to facilitate this process. This can be done both via the unifi portal and unifi care app. To address the remaining Streamyx customers, TM is working towards a more definitive solution and has initiated discussions with major stakeholders to deliver better broadband experience nationwide by exploring various fit-for-purpose technologies.

​

​

