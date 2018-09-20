Telekom Malaysia Berhad : TMgo Discontinuation

Dear Valued Customers,

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) wishes to inform that TMgo postpaid and prepaid services will be discontinued effective 16 October 2018 and 19 December 2018 respectively. For the prepaid reloads, the facility will no longer be available starting from 19 September 2018 onwards.

As an alternative to keep you connected, customers are advised to opt for unifi Home plans. For more details on the plans, please visit unifi.com.my.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience you may experience following the discontinuation of the services and we thank you for your continuous support towards TM's products and services.

For further assistance, you can reach us via care@unifi app, live chat at unifi.com.my, Facebook (@weareunifi ) and Twitter (@helpmeunifi​).

Thank you.