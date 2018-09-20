Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Telekom Malaysia Berhad    TLMM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD (TLMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Telekom Malaysia Berhad : TMgo Discontinuation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:33am CEST

Dear Valued Customers,

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) wishes to inform that TMgo postpaid and prepaid services will be discontinued effective 16 October 2018 and 19 December 2018 respectively. For the prepaid reloads, the facility will no longer be available starting from 19 September 2018 onwards.

As an alternative to keep you connected, customers are advised to opt for unifi Home plans. For more details on the plans, please visit unifi.com.my.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience you may experience following the discontinuation of the services and we thank you for your continuous support towards TM's products and services.

For further assistance, you can reach us via care@unifi app, live chat at unifi.com.my, Facebook (@weareunifi ) and Twitter (@helpmeunifi​).

Thank you.


Disclaimer

TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
04:33aTELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : TMgo Discontinuation
PU
09/13TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Discontinuation of malaysia direct operator assisted c..
PU
09/05TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Notification - consumer satisfaction survey 2018
PU
08/30TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Implementation of 6% service tax
PU
08/29TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Profit Falls
DJ
08/16TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : seeks reprieve from MSAP rules
AQ
08/15TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : seeking delay in implementation of MSAP
AQ
07/17TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Telco TIME dotCom writes cheeky open letter to Telekom..
AQ
07/17TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : 4G investments impacting ratings of APAC telcos
AQ
07/15TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Pelan TM Unifi Basic 30Mbps kini sudah dibuka untuk te..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Telekom Malaysia Berhad 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/23Telekom Malaysia Berhad 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27Telekom Malaysia Berhad 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Telekom Malaysia Berhad 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 11 820 M
EBIT 2018 902 M
Net income 2018 610 M
Debt 2018 6 646 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 18,60
P/E ratio 2019 18,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 11 837 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3,79  MYR
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bazlan Osman Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sulaiman bin Mahbob Chairman
Nor Fadhilah binti Mohamed Ali Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Rais Azhar Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Zalekha binti Hassan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD2 838
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.34%226 017
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.41%92 992
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.08%76 638
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 464
ORANGE-5.56%42 208
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.