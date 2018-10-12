Log in
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN (TLKM)
Southeast Asia stocks - Bounce back; Vietnam jumps over 2 percent

10/12/2018 | 12:12pm CEST
A investor looks at stock market screens at a securities company in Hanoi

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded on Friday after a heavy sell-off in the previous session as a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. September inflation eased fears of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. consumer prices index rose 0.1 percent last month after climbing 0.2 percent in August, held back by a slower increase in the cost of rent and falling energy prices, as underlying inflation pressures appeared to cool slightly.

Vietnam shares <.VNI> jumped 2.6 percent after losing over 5 percent in the previous session. The index is down 3.8 percent this week.

Petrovietnam Gas and Vingroup gained 6.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Philippine shares <.PSI> closed 1.8 percent higher, boosted by consumer and real estate stocks. The benchmark index is down one percent this week, its sixth straight weekly fall.

Universal Robina jumped 7 percent and SM Investments gained 2.5 percent.

"Lower inflation could lead to lower interest expectations, which is good in general for equities," said Charles William Ang, an analyst at COL Financial Group Inc.

"After the sell-off in the last few days, it is quite common to see bargain-hunting."

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> rose 0.9 percent, adding 0.4 percent for the week, led by financials and telecom sectors. Bank Central Asia gained 2.3 percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia advanced 3.1 percent.

"This (recovery) is primarily driven by U.S. inflation data as investors were dying to see some kind of relief," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

"However, it is a very fragile recovery and investors should not be overly excited ... the market will remain volatile until the end of the year."

Global stock markets witnessed a heavy sell-off on Thursday due to a clutch of factors including worries over the impact of Sino-U.S. trade war, a spike in U.S. bond yields as well as caution ahead of earnings seasons.

Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index <.STI> rose 0.7 percent, ending a six-session losing streak. The index is down 4.4 percent for the week.

Malaysian index <.KLSE> fell 2.6 percent this week while Thai shares <.SETI> shed 1.4 percent in the same period.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
PETROVIETNAM GAS JOINT STOCK CORP --End-of-day quote.
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN --End-of-day quote.
UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC --End-of-day quote.
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 132 817 B
EBIT 2018 40 707 B
Net income 2018 20 319 B
Debt 2018 14 480 B
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 17,05
P/E ratio 2019 14,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 353 652 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 151  IDR
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Janangkih Sinaga President Director
Hendri Saparini President Commissioner
Harry M. Zen Finance Director
Zulhelfi Abidin Director-Network & IT Solution
Hadiyanto Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN23 341
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.65%220 356
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-8.92%85 190
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.37%77 297
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 200
ORANGE-5.35%42 258
