Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Telenav Inc    TNAV

TELENAV INC

(TNAV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TeleNav Up 5% After 45% Drop on Thursday and Affirmation of GM Relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

TeleNav shares recently traded up 5% to $6.09 on Friday, a day after the stock fell 44.8% and the company said General Motors Co.'s (GM) plan to use Google technology doesn't alter a TeleNav/GM contract "in any way."

GM said Thursday morning it will offer Google Maps, the Google Play app store and a voice assistant, starting in 2021. Late Thursday, TeleNav reaffirmed its guidance and said it "has a strong and ongoing relationship with GM, with a contract effective through model year 2025."

GM "currently sells vehicles with two navigation solutions, of which TeleNav's solutions are part of the one that was launched in 2017," and "TeleNav has been gaining market share within GM," TeleNav said.

In TeleNav's press release, Nick Richards of GM said "TeleNav continues to provide significant infotainment solutions to General Motors and remains a valued partner."

TeleNav also said it is working on technology for Microsoft connected vehicle platform.

On Friday, Northland cut TeleNav to market perform from outperform, while B. Riley maintained the company at buy and reduced its price target to $7.50 from $10.50.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.38% 1207.29 Delayed Quote.16.00%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.13% 38.76 Delayed Quote.15.78%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.78% 138.94 Delayed Quote.37.89%
TELENAV INC 5.47% 6.11 Delayed Quote.42.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENAV INC
01:22pTeleNav Up 5% After 45% Drop on Thursday and Affirmation of GM Relationship
DJ
06:04aTELENAV, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09/05TELENAV : to Offer a Comprehensive Suite of Connected Car Solutions Based on Mic..
BU
09/05Telenav Reiterates Guidance and Provides Business Update
GL
08/22TELENAV, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial St..
AQ
08/22TELENAV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/13TELENAV : Connected Navigation Part of Latest Generation Opel Multimedia Navi Pr..
BU
08/08TELENAV : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TELENAV, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
08/08TELENAV, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 246 M
EBIT 2020 -16,0 M
Net income 2020 -15,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -145x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart TELENAV INC
Duration : Period :
Telenav Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENAV INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,17  $
Last Close Price 5,79  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. P. Jin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fuad Ahmad Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yi Chung Chao Chief Technical Officer
Ken Xie Independent Director
Douglas S. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENAV INC42.61%273
SNAP INC188.02%21 889
MOMO INC (ADR)53.68%7 579
GRUBHUB INC-21.36%5 518
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-50.59%4 029
DENA CO LTD14.49%2 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group