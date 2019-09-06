TeleNav Up 5% After 45% Drop on Thursday and Affirmation of GM Relationship

By Josh Beckerman



TeleNav shares recently traded up 5% to $6.09 on Friday, a day after the stock fell 44.8% and the company said General Motors Co.'s (GM) plan to use Google technology doesn't alter a TeleNav/GM contract "in any way."

GM said Thursday morning it will offer Google Maps, the Google Play app store and a voice assistant, starting in 2021. Late Thursday, TeleNav reaffirmed its guidance and said it "has a strong and ongoing relationship with GM, with a contract effective through model year 2025."

GM "currently sells vehicles with two navigation solutions, of which TeleNav's solutions are part of the one that was launched in 2017," and "TeleNav has been gaining market share within GM," TeleNav said.

In TeleNav's press release, Nick Richards of GM said "TeleNav continues to provide significant infotainment solutions to General Motors and remains a valued partner."

TeleNav also said it is working on technology for Microsoft connected vehicle platform.

On Friday, Northland cut TeleNav to market perform from outperform, while B. Riley maintained the company at buy and reduced its price target to $7.50 from $10.50.

