Telenav : to Offer a Comprehensive Suite of Connected Car Solutions Based on Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform

Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, announced today that it is working with Microsoft to integrate Telenav’s intelligent connected-car solutions suite with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, running on Microsoft Azure. Telenav is building connected cloud and in-vehicle services for automotive infotainment, in-car commerce and navigation.

The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform combines cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to accelerate their development of connected vehicle solutions. It allows Telenav to leverage vehicle data to deliver unique in-car and cloud-based services that enhance customers’ driving and mobility experiences.

“We are pleased to work with Microsoft in joining our respective leadership positions in infotainment, navigation and cloud computing to enable OEMs to offer a comprehensive suite of secure, connected-car services to end users,” remarked Hassan Wahla, Telenav co-president, automotive business unit. “The ability of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform to ingest and process a high volume of user and car sensor data will enable us to focus on delivering unique infotainment services, road and driver intelligence, in-car commerce, and navigation. The result is a unique solution with a small in-vehicle footprint that will make it easy for OEMs to integrate Telenav services into all their vehicle models.”

Since several automotive OEMs have already selected the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, Telenav’s integration with it will make it easier for those OEMs to adopt the combined solution. Telenav will also work with Microsoft to jointly market the integrated solution to other automotive brands.

“We are delighted to partner with Telenav. As the cloud continues to transform entire industries, Telenav and its customers can benefit from the global scale, enterprise-grade security, and high availability of Microsoft Azure,” said Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager of Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility at Microsoft. “We look forward to working with Telenav to take our integrated solution to automotive OEM partners worldwide.”

Telenav’s suite of connected-car solutions, which is successfully used in markets around the world, provides automotive OEMs with the flexibility to leverage Telenav’s services regardless of the cloud platform they are using. Telenav’s services are multi-cloud capable with production system(s) hosted on major public cloud infrastructures.

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

