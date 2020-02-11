Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Telenav, Inc. Investors (TNAV)

02/11/2020 | 07:14pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Telenav, Inc., (“Telenav” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNAV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2020, Telenav disclosed that it was unable to timely file its quarterly report for the period ended December 31, 2019. In a Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC, the Company stated that it had “updated its reporting of revenue related to its agreements with Grab Holdings, Inc.,” resulting revenue corrections for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and other adjustments. Telenav also disclosed that there was ”a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s shares fell sharply during after-hours trading on February 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Telenav securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
