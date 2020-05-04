Telenet : Business partners with NVISO for cybersecurity

Bruxelles, Monday, May 4, 2020- Telenet Business and cybersecurity consulting firm NVISO have established a strategic partnership for cybersecurity. Whereas Telenet Business mainly focuses on cybersecurity prevention, Brussels-based NVISO is at the forefront when it comes to responding to security breaches and cyber attacks. The two companies have now joined forces to offer a fully-integrated cybersecurity service to companies in various industries.

Companies rank cybercrime as the #5 global risk, according to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) most recent annual Global Risk Report. Companies are therefore increasingly arming themselves against this fast-growing threat, both preventively but also in terms of detection and response to cyber attacks.

Pooling expertise

Telenet Business has been offering cybersecurity services to hundreds of customers for over ten years. It assists companies with improved security and sound management of its network to prevent cyber attacks. NVISO is a Belgian cybersecurity consultancy, which specifically focuses on Incident Response. Its security professionals assist companies when cybercriminals attack a company's network or if they have already hacked the company. NVISO is one of the top companies in Belgium in this niche. Some of the company's experts also lecture at the world-renowned US-based SANS Institute.Telenet Business and NVISO will now join forces to offer a new, fully-integrated service to companies in various industries, including the prevention and the detection of cyber crime, response to cyber attacks and data recovery.

'We are happy that we were able to establish this strategic partnership with NVISO, a forerunner in the field of cybersecurity in Belgium. Our services are complementary. Telenet Business has over ten years of experience in cybersecurity threat prevention solutions. NVISO mainly focuses on the response layer of cybersecurity. We now combine these two strengths in one service, enabling companies to rely on us for the most comprehensive cybersecurity service.''Telenet Business and NVISO are a natural fit. We mainly operate in such industries as finance, government and high-tech, where our excellent reputation has convinced many a customer. We don't have a large sales division, however, whereas Telenet has a broad customer base in various industries, including larger SMEs. Customers for which we cooperate with Telenet Business thus also have access to our 24/7 hotline for cyber incidents that require an urgent response. In short, this cooperation between NVISO and Telenet Business ensures that companies in Belgium now have access to a more competitive cybersecurity offering, with more solid expertise.'

About NVISO

NVISO is a Brussels-based service provider, offering cyber, information and IT security services. The company was established in January 2013 by five partners who have several years' of experience working in cyber, information and IT security services. NVISO has since become an established European player, with a workforce of 85 employees, in two countries and three locations.