Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Telenet Group Holding    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING

(TNET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 08:37:26 am
36.01 EUR   -2.09%
08:24aTELENET : Business partners with NVISO for cybersecurity
PU
05/04TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another batch of earnings reports
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenet : Business partners with NVISO for cybersecurity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:24am EDT

Bruxelles, Monday, May 4, 2020- Telenet Business and cybersecurity consulting firm NVISO have established a strategic partnership for cybersecurity. Whereas Telenet Business mainly focuses on cybersecurity prevention, Brussels-based NVISO is at the forefront when it comes to responding to security breaches and cyber attacks. The two companies have now joined forces to offer a fully-integrated cybersecurity service to companies in various industries.

Companies rank cybercrime as the #5 global risk, according to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) most recent annual Global Risk Report. Companies are therefore increasingly arming themselves against this fast-growing threat, both preventively but also in terms of detection and response to cyber attacks.

Pooling expertise

Telenet Business has been offering cybersecurity services to hundreds of customers for over ten years. It assists companies with improved security and sound management of its network to prevent cyber attacks. NVISO is a Belgian cybersecurity consultancy, which specifically focuses on Incident Response. Its security professionals assist companies when cybercriminals attack a company's network or if they have already hacked the company. NVISO is one of the top companies in Belgium in this niche. Some of the company's experts also lecture at the world-renowned US-based SANS Institute.Telenet Business and NVISO will now join forces to offer a new, fully-integrated service to companies in various industries, including the prevention and the detection of cyber crime, response to cyber attacks and data recovery.

'We are happy that we were able to establish this strategic partnership with NVISO, a forerunner in the field of cybersecurity in Belgium. Our services are complementary. Telenet Business has over ten years of experience in cybersecurity threat prevention solutions. NVISO mainly focuses on the response layer of cybersecurity. We now combine these two strengths in one service, enabling companies to rely on us for the most comprehensive cybersecurity service.' Martine Tempels, Telenet Business 'Telenet Business and NVISO are a natural fit. We mainly operate in such industries as finance, government and high-tech, where our excellent reputation has convinced many a customer. We don't have a large sales division, however, whereas Telenet has a broad customer base in various industries, including larger SMEs. Customers for which we cooperate with Telenet Business thus also have access to our 24/7 hotline for cyber incidents that require an urgent response. In short, this cooperation between NVISO and Telenet Business ensures that companies in Belgium now have access to a more competitive cybersecurity offering, with more solid expertise.' Erik Van Buggenhout, co-founder NVISO

About NVISO

NVISO is a Brussels-based service provider, offering cyber, information and IT security services. The company was established in January 2013 by five partners who have several years' of experience working in cyber, information and IT security services. NVISO has since become an established European player, with a workforce of 85 employees, in two countries and three locations.

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 12:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELENET GROUP HOLDING
08:24aTELENET : Business partners with NVISO for cybersecurity
PU
05/04TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another batch of earnings reports
04/30TELENET : First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
04/29TELENET : Written questions
PU
04/10APRIL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS OF TELE : participation formalities amended in the ..
PU
04/09TELENET : successfully completed the 10% repurchase of its 3.50% 600.0 million ..
PU
04/07TELENET : issues a new 6.2-year 510.0 million revolving credit facility, furthe..
PU
03/30TELENET : completes its Share Repurchase Program 2020, repurchasing 1.1 million ..
PU
03/30TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 599 M
EBIT 2020 723 M
Net income 2020 349 M
Debt 2020 5 302 M
Yield 2020 5,56%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
EV / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 4 190 M
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 42,61  €
Last Close Price 38,08  €
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING-4.94%4 609
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.44%235 162
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.53%82 934
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-8.55%69 527
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.67%48 240
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.26%36 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group