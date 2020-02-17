Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Telenet Group Holding    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telenet : Lifelong learning must be a right and a duty in the labour market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:42am EST

If we want our companies to remain competitive and future-proof in this rapidly changing world, lifelong learning must become a right for employees and a duty for employers. Learning doesn't stop after graduation. On the contrary: working in a digital economy means actively participating in a continuous learning process, both for employees and the companies they work for. It is high time that Belgian companies, academic institutions and the government join forces in embracing lifelong employability or sustainable employability and making this concrete. If we don't, we will have to settle for a seat at the back.

Ann Caluwaerts, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Telenet

A job at Telenet? No, it's not on our wish list. I was shocked last year when I asked my son (who recently graduated from university) and some of his fellow students in civil engineering which companies they would like to work for. Telenet was not one of them. 'The Big Four' were, as well as some other well-known international companies. 'What do they expect from your future employer?', I asked them. They agreed unequivocally: sufficient autonomy and as little hierarchy as possible, the possibility of continuous development and further training and the opportunity to help bring about change.

To me personally, what my son and his friends said was another sign that the transformation process we are working on within Telenet is not coming a moment too soon. Not only that: it should also serve as a wake-up call for many other Belgian companies. How do we prepare not only young people but also our current employees for the jobs of the future? And how do we remain attractive as an employer in a sector that is continually grappling with a war for talent?

Extensive digitization and an increasing customer demand for digital services are forcing companies from all sectors to make far-reaching changes to their way of working. To remain competitive in comparison to today's Amazons, Netflixes and Ubers, we need to build agile organizations that can respond quickly to changes in the digital economy. In this we also need to promote access to digital knowledge, technical skills and expertise.

A company is only as strong as its workforce. Agoria, among others, calculated that by 2030 one in ten vacancies in Belgium may not be filled due to a shortage of employees with relevant skills, primarily in the field of digital technology. If this scenario is not to get any worse, no employee within a company should miss the digital train today. Everyone - from administrative workers, to experts and executives - needs to hone their digital skills, and the company has a big responsibility for that.

If we are really concerned about society and about our labour market, we only have one option in today's world: to resolutely endorse education,reskilling and upskilling. Maximum lifelong employability for everyone: this is what I believe in. Both current employees and new talent - regardless of their background or level of education - must be given the opportunity to build up the knowledge and digital skills that are indispensable today as well as tomorrow throughout their careers.

And let me speak plainly: lifelong learning is a shared responsibility of governments, educational institutions, employers and employees. Governments need to create a framework in which education and development are encouraged and rewarded. Educational institutions must offer curricula that are tailored to the labour market as closely as possible. Moreover, successful commitment to lifelong learning requires cooperation between the academic and the business world by sharing knowledge and practical experience, among other things. Additionally, companies should make additional investments independently in ongoing initial skilling, reskilling and upskilling of their employees. In first instance, this should be to let employees develop and perform to the best of their abilities within their own company, but also by giving them skills, knowledge and practical experience that they can use for the rest of their career - whether within the company or outside. And finally, of course, the employees themselves must also be open to change and invest in their personal development.

Commitment to lifelong learning and sustainable employability is our social responsibility. It is high time that this learning culture is embedded into our labour market. Lifelong learning should be a right for the employee and a duty for the employer. I sincerely hope that there is sufficient ambition on the part of the various parties involved to fully endorse this.

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELENET GROUP HOLDING
11:42aTELENET : Lifelong learning must be a right and a duty in the labour market
PU
02/12TELENET : board of directors announces a gross final dividend of 143.2 million,..
PU
02/12TELENET : Full Year 2019 Results
PU
02/10Liberty Global Extends Partnership With Netflix Across European Footprint
DJ
01/29TELENET : enters into a strategic partnership with KU Leuven, VUB, ULB and BeCod..
PU
01/27TELENET : Successful issuance and pricing of a new 8.25-year USD 2,295 million T..
PU
01/13Nissan wants to divorce Renault, weak sales for Ford in China, Boeing’s crisi..
01/10AT THE REQUEST OF TELENET, THE BELGI : a step in the right direction
PU
2019TELENET : Disclosure of a transparency notification
PU
2019TELENET : Disclosure of a transparency notification
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 624 M
EBIT 2020 736 M
Net income 2020 370 M
Debt 2020 5 651 M
Yield 2020 5,84%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
EV / Sales2021 3,82x
Capitalization 4 495 M
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 47,10  €
Last Close Price 41,28  €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING3.05%4 873
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.71%241 997
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.51%92 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.28%80 369
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 391
BCE INC.6.93%43 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group