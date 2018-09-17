Log in
TELENET GROUP HOLDING
OFFRE

Telenet : Update Programme de Rachat d'Actions 2018bis

09/17/2018

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders, Brussels and a part of Wallonia (Botte du Hainaut). Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium.

The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Telenet is 58% owned by Liberty Global - the world's largest international TV and broadband company, investing, innovating and empowering people in more than 10 countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

The BASE newsroom can be found at press.base.be

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 16:12:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 540 M
EBIT 2018 582 M
Net income 2018 242 M
Debt 2018 5 009 M
Yield 2018 9,86%
P/E ratio 2018 20,81
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
EV / Sales 2018 4,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 5 634 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 57,0 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING-17.54%6 549
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.06%225 397
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.84%92 909
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.10%76 079
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 622
ORANGE-5.77%42 178
