Telenet : Update Programme de Rachat d'Actions 2018bis

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders, Brussels and a part of Wallonia (Botte du Hainaut). Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium.

The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Telenet is 58% owned by Liberty Global - the world's largest international TV and broadband company, investing, innovating and empowering people in more than 10 countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

The BASE newsroom can be found at press.base.be