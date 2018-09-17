Telenet : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2018bis

Monday, September 17, 2018 - The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its share repurchases, in accordance with Article 207 of the Royal Decree of January 30, 2001 implementing the Belgian Company Code.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2018bis, as announced on June 25, 2018, the Company reports today that during the period from Sept 10 until Sept 14, 2018, the following transactions took place through the central order book of the regulated market of Euronext Brussels: cfr press release