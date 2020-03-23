Telenet : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2020

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.



Brussels, March 23, 2020 - Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2020, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, the Company has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares for a maximum amount of €55.0 million for a three-month period, effective as from March 2, 2020.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2020, as announced on February 12, 2020, the Company repurchased 182,833 common shares in the period from March 16, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020.1 The shares were repurchased at an average price of €31.19 per share for a total consideration of €5.7 million.