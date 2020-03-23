Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Telenet Group Holding    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telenet : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.


Brussels, March 23, 2020 - Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Repurchase Program 2020, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, the Company has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares for a maximum amount of €55.0 million for a three-month period, effective as from March 2, 2020.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2020, as announced on February 12, 2020, the Company repurchased 182,833 common shares in the period from March 16, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020.1 The shares were repurchased at an average price of €31.19 per share for a total consideration of €5.7 million.

Press release20200323 Press Release Share Buyback Program 2020 (ENG).pdf - 258 KB

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 17:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELENET GROUP HOLDING
02:00pTELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2020
PU
03/16TELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2020
PU
02/25TELENET : Eltrona takes over the business of SFR-Coditel in Luxembourg, owned by..
PU
02/17TELENET : Lifelong learning must be a right and a duty in the labour market
PU
02/12TELENET : board of directors announces a gross final dividend of 143.2 million,..
PU
02/12TELENET : Full Year 2019 Results
PU
02/12TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Annual results
CO
02/10Liberty Global Extends Partnership With Netflix Across European Footprint
DJ
01/29TELENET : enters into a strategic partnership with KU Leuven, VUB, ULB and BeCod..
PU
01/27TELENET : Successful issuance and pricing of a new 8.25-year USD 2,295 million T..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 566 M
EBIT 2019 694 M
Net income 2019 295 M
Debt 2019 5 588 M
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 3 391 M
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 45,90  €
Last Close Price 31,18  €
Spread / Highest target 92,4%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Erik Van den Enden Chief Financial Officer
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING-22.17%3 629
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-15.64%214 238
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.59%78 906
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-17.05%61 347
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.45%43 855
BCE INC.-13.91%32 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group