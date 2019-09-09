Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR

(TEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axiata, DiGi.com Trade Sharply Down After Telenor Tie-Up Fails

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Shares of Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU) and DiGi.com Bhd. (6947.KU) fell sharply Tuesday morning in the first day of trading following news that Axiata and Norway's Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) plan to merge some of their assets had failed.

Shares of Axiata--Malaysia's largest telecom by market capitalization--dropped as much as 18% to MYR4.01 in early trading, hitting their lowest in over four months as shares of Telenor's Malaysian unit, DiGi.com, shed 12% to MYR4.30, putting both among the top losers on the local bourse.

In May, the companies said they were discussing a possible noncash merger of their Asian telecom and infrastructure assets that would have created one of Asia's largest telecom companies with potential annual revenue of $12 billion.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Research described the aborted tie-up as "a negative surprise" that would pressure both Axiata and Digi.com shares, while AmBank Research downgraded the Malaysian telecommunications sector to neutral from overweight, citing the missed opportunity to alleviate the pricing competition that has eroded the sector's margins in recent years.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
DIGI.COM BHD End-of-day quote.
TELENOR -1.56% 176.25 Delayed Quote.6.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENOR
09/09Axiata, DiGi.com Trade Sharply Down After Telenor Tie-Up Fails
DJ
09/09CK Hutchison mulls Indonesian telecom deal with Axiata - Bloomberg
RE
09/06EUROPE : European stocks rise on China stimulus despite weak U.S., German data
RE
09/06AXIATA BHD : Malaysia's Axiata flags other deals, tower unit IPO after Telenor l..
RE
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
RE
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06GRAMEENPHONE : Why licences should not be revoked, BTRC asks GP, Robi
AQ
09/06EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Near Month Highs
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 26 888 M
Net income 2019 14 349 M
Debt 2019 55 119 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart TELENOR
Duration : Period :
Telenor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 177,42  NOK
Last Close Price 176,25  NOK
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Jørgen Christian Rostrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Harald Stavn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR6.90%28 560
AT&T28.91%264 879
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.35%172 649
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.92%90 506
NTT DOCOMO INC13.09%83 330
T-MOBILE US24.43%67 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group