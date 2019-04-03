Telenor : Bangladeshi Subsidiary Gets $1.5 Billion Demand From Regulator

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) said Wednesday that its subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, Tuesday received a 125.8 billion Bangladeshi Taka ($1.5 billion) demand from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) based on audit findings for the period 1997-2014.

"The issues behind BTRC's claim are not new," Telenor said.

"The audit process has been disclosed in Grameenphone's and Telenor's financial statements...Grameenphone does not accept the demand issued by the BTRC, and will now run a thorough assessment to determine the appropriate course of action."

The BTRC has been filing claims to Grameenphone since a 2011 audit, which it says shows that Grameenphone has, among other things, underpaid various taxes, such as corporate taxes, SIM tax, VAT and revenue share from its mobile operation.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics