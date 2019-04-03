Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR

(TEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telenor : Bangladeshi Subsidiary Gets $1.5 Billion Demand From Regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:50am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) said Wednesday that its subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, Tuesday received a 125.8 billion Bangladeshi Taka ($1.5 billion) demand from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) based on audit findings for the period 1997-2014.

"The issues behind BTRC's claim are not new," Telenor said.

"The audit process has been disclosed in Grameenphone's and Telenor's financial statements...Grameenphone does not accept the demand issued by the BTRC, and will now run a thorough assessment to determine the appropriate course of action."

The BTRC has been filing claims to Grameenphone since a 2011 audit, which it says shows that Grameenphone has, among other things, underpaid various taxes, such as corporate taxes, SIM tax, VAT and revenue share from its mobile operation.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAMEENPHONE LTD. -1.77% 409.6 End-of-day quote.11.30%
TELENOR -0.17% 171.7 Delayed Quote.2.69%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENOR
03:50aTELENOR : Bangladeshi Subsidiary Gets $1.5 Billion Demand From Regulator
DJ
04/02TELENOR : commissioned report outlines the Impact of Telecom Sector in Pakistan ..
AQ
03/29TELENOR : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Ragnar Krhus will take over as Chief Finan..
AQ
03/29TELENOR : Hi3G, TDC, TT-Netvaerket winners in spectrum auction
AQ
03/28TELENOR : offers Huawei P30 and P30 ProPress release
AQ
03/28TELENOR : prices 5.7% VEON stake sale
AQ
03/27TELENOR : Trondheim to become Norway's biggest 5G city
PU
03/27TELENOR : Trondheim to become Norway's biggest 5G city
AQ
03/27TELENOR : VEON Shares Drop 6% After Offering Pricing
DJ
03/27GRAMEENPHONE : BTRC may declare SMP in mobile tower sector
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 27 191 M
Net income 2019 14 593 M
Debt 2019 47 311 M
Yield 2019 5,20%
P/E ratio 2019 17,31
P/E ratio 2020 16,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart TELENOR
Duration : Period :
Telenor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 169  NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Jørgen Christian Rostrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Harald Stavn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR2.69%29 455
AT&T11.95%228 445
CHINA MOBILE LTD.5.24%209 515
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.60%106 652
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.07%73 734
T-MOBILE US9.62%58 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About