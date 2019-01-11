Telenor : Lars Erik Lunøe appointed CEO of Telenor Maritime

Log in
01/11/2019 | 05:29am EST

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Telenor Maritime's Board of Directors has appointed Lars Erik Lunøe as CEO of Telenor Maritime. He will take up his new role as of February 1, 2019.

Lars Erik has extensive national and international leadership experience from the maritime sector and has most recently headed the UK-based Survitec Fire Solutions as Managing Director and Managing Director of Maritime Protection. Knut Fjellheim, who has served as interim-CEO, returns to his role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telenor Maritime.

'I am excited to join Telenor Maritime, a growth company leading the evolution of secure connectivity at sea. We are in fact providing this in one digital ecosystem, with solutions permitting the same quality of experience at sea as on land, increasing profitability through operational excellence,' said incoming CEO Lars Erik Lunøe.

'We have a number of digitisation projects within networking information and operational technology onboard ships, and more frequently connecting all to the internet. We will guide the ship owners through unchartered waters of disruptive technology, to unleash opportunities within IoT, cyber-physical systems, cloud- and cognitive- computing. This is an exciting time to join Telenor Maritime,' Lars Erik Lunøe continues

'I am delighted to welcome Lars Erik to Telenor Maritime. He has significant experience across a number of our key markets, making him very well suited to lead Telenor Maritime through the next phases of growth by connecting businesses at sea. I am confident we have a strong team to further develop the business together with Telenor,' said Wenche Agerup, Chair of Telenor Maritime's Board.

Disclaimer

Telenor ASA published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 10:28:05 UTC
