TELENOR

(TEL)
Telenor : NOK788 Million Fine Upheld by Competition Regulator

06/19/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) on Wednesday said the Norwegian Competition Authority has upheld an administrative fine against the company in a split decision.

The fine of 788 million Norwegian kroner ($90.2 million) was first issued to the Norwegian telecommunications company in June 2018. It was handed down after the competition authority found that Telenor's pricing model in their wholesale agreement restricted competition in the Norwegian market.

Telenor said its opinion was that the agreement with Network Norway neither limited competition nor the development of a third network, and the price model was legal.

One of three members of the Competition Complaint Board agreed with Telenor and voted in favor of the company, Telenor said.

Chief Executive Petter-Borre Furberg said: "We are disappointed not to have been heard, but we note that the minority finds the agreement to be legal. We will now review the decision thoroughly."

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 27 329 M
Net income 2019 14 867 M
Debt 2019 49 648 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 18,38
P/E ratio 2020 17,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 273 B
