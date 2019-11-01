Telenor : Names DNA Chief Executive as Head of Its Nordic Cluster

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) on Friday named Jukka Leinonen as the head of its newly formed Nordic cluster.

Telenor recently bought Finnish telecom operator DNA Oyj, where Mr. Leinonen serves as Chief Executive.

The Finnish operator joins Telenor's operations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in a newly formed Nordic cluster, which will focus on enabling synergies, drive growth and creating value for the customers across the region, Telenor said.

In his new role, Mr. Leinonen will be part of Telenor's group executive management and assume the role of chairman of Telenor Sweden and Telenor Denmark, in addition to retaining his responsibilities as CEO of DNA in Finland.

Telenor Norway's Chief Executive, Petter-Borre Furberg, will join the group's executive management in addition to being part of the collaborative work within the new Nordic cluster.

