Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR

(TEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telenor : Names DNA Chief Executive as Head of Its Nordic Cluster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:45am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) on Friday named Jukka Leinonen as the head of its newly formed Nordic cluster.

Telenor recently bought Finnish telecom operator DNA Oyj, where Mr. Leinonen serves as Chief Executive.

The Finnish operator joins Telenor's operations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in a newly formed Nordic cluster, which will focus on enabling synergies, drive growth and creating value for the customers across the region, Telenor said.

In his new role, Mr. Leinonen will be part of Telenor's group executive management and assume the role of chairman of Telenor Sweden and Telenor Denmark, in addition to retaining his responsibilities as CEO of DNA in Finland.

Telenor Norway's Chief Executive, Petter-Borre Furberg, will join the group's executive management in addition to being part of the collaborative work within the new Nordic cluster.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNA OYJ 0.10% 20.86 Delayed Quote.22.13%
TELENOR 0.58% 172.15 Delayed Quote.1.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENOR
02:45aTELENOR : Names DNA Chief Executive as Head of Its Nordic Cluster
DJ
02:00aJukka Leinonen appointed new Nordic cluster head for Telenor Group
GL
01:56aTELENOR : Czech PPF Group sold quarter of its stake in Hungarian Telenor
AQ
10/31TELENOR : Market part of Telenor's 2019-2020 share buyback programme finalised
AQ
10/31TELENOR : offers One Plus 7 Pro
AQ
10/31TELENOR : and Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency empower ASEAN to tackl..
AQ
10/30TELENOR : Share buyback
AQ
10/30NENT Group expands RiksTV distribution partnership in Norway
AQ
10/29TELENOR : Trades by primary insiders
AQ
10/26SHAKIB'S CONTRACT WITH GP COMPLETELY : Nazmul Hassan
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 26 737 M
Net income 2019 10 538 M
Debt 2019 78 854 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart TELENOR
Duration : Period :
Telenor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 176,80  NOK
Last Close Price 172,15  NOK
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Jørgen Christian Rostrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Sally Margaret Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR1.19%26 660
AT&T34.86%278 975
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.30%166 622
NTT DOCOMO, INC.22.81%88 150
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-40.19%76 831
T-MOBILE US30.91%71 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group