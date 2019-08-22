Telenor : Norway's Telenor hit by tax reassessment expense of 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns

"Telenor ASA received a reassessment order disallowing deduction for the loss Telenor ASA suffered in 2012 due to settlement of bank guarantees given in respect of external funding in its Indian subsidiary Unitech Wireless," it said.

The reassessment order relates to 2013, as that was the year when the loss was recognised and claimed as tax deductible.

Telenor, which will have to pay the fee in the third quarter of this year, said it will appeal the reassessment.

