Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR

(TEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telenor : Norway's Telenor hit by tax reassessment expense of 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 11:57am EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor received a tax reassessment order for its 2013 tax year, under which it will need to record an additional tax expense of about 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns (£227.4 million), the firm said on Thursday.

"Telenor ASA received a reassessment order disallowing deduction for the loss Telenor ASA suffered in 2012 due to settlement of bank guarantees given in respect of external funding in its Indian subsidiary Unitech Wireless," it said.

The reassessment order relates to 2013, as that was the year when the loss was recognised and claimed as tax deductible.

Telenor, which will have to pay the fee in the third quarter of this year, said it will appeal the reassessment.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELENOR -0.57% 182.95 Delayed Quote.9.55%
UNITECH -5.56% 0.85 End-of-day quote.-56.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENOR
11:57aTELENOR : Norway's Telenor hit by tax reassessment expense of 2.5 billion Norweg..
RE
09:01aTELENOR : IHC directs mobiles companies to submit Rs36bn for licence renewal
AQ
08:57aTELENOR : will broadcast 360-video from the stage of Orlin Pavlov's concert in P..
AQ
07:14aTELENOR : IHC directs mobiles companies to submits license fees
AQ
08/21TELENOR : Pakistan launches online portal 'Disability Job Center' for PWDs
AQ
08/21Telenor completes DNA transaction, announces mandatory tender offer for remai..
GL
08/21TELENOR : completes DNA transaction, announces mandatory tender offer for remain..
AQ
08/18AXIATA BHD : Malaysia's Axiata Group Attracts Interest for Its Tower Unit - Bloo..
DJ
08/15TELENOR : will broadcast live in MyTelenor app Orlin Pavlov's concert at the Row..
AQ
08/13Telenor, NHH and NTNU to establish a new knowledge powerhouse to fuel growth ..
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 26 822 M
Net income 2019 14 339 M
Debt 2019 56 234 M
Yield 2019 4,80%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,83x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart TELENOR
Duration : Period :
Telenor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 177,42  NOK
Last Close Price 184,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Jørgen Christian Rostrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Harald Stavn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR9.55%29 421
AT&T23.20%256 914
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.07%174 763
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-31.53%93 265
NTT DOCOMO INC8.96%82 193
T-MOBILE US22.91%66 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group