Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Telenor    TEL   NO0010063308

TELENOR

(TEL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 06:21:47 am
177.45 NOK   -4.29%
05:58aTelenor and Axiata Shelve Asian Tie-Up Plan - Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06aTELENOR : Talks to create Asia's biggest telecom operator fall apart
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telenor and Axiata Shelve Asian Tie-Up Plan - Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:58am EDT

By Dominic Chopping and Yantoultra Ngui

Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) and Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU) on Friday called off a planned merger of some Asian assets, citing "complexities" involved in the proposed deal, which people familiar with the situation said relate to concerns over job losses and foreign ownership in Malaysia.

The two companies had been working toward finalizing an agreement within the third quarter, but "due to some complexities involved in the proposed transaction, the parties have mutually agreed to end the discussions."

Both companies didn't elaborate on what the complexities were.

In May, both companies said they were discussing a possible noncash merger of their Asian telecom and infrastructure assets that would have created one of Asia's largest telecom companies with a potential $12 billion in annual revenue. If the deal had materialized, Telenor would have been the largest shareholder of the combined entity with a 56.5% stake, with the rest held by Axiata.

Axiata is Malaysia's largest telecommunications operator by market capitalization. The company, which is 37% owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd., operates in nine countries including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Pakistan. Telenor is Norway's largest telecommunications service provider and operates in five Asian countries where Axiata is also present.

One of the people familiar with the process said worries that the proposed merger may not get regulatory approval from Indonesian authorities also weighed on the deal. Norway, which is not a member of European Union, has been a strong advocate of the EU's plan to phase out palm oil from renewable fuels by 2030 due to deforestation concerns.

Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer and exporter, has raised concerns regarding the plan and had threatened to reciprocate by boycotting products from the EU.

Telenor and Axiata said they don't rule out the possibility of a future transaction.

Shares of Axiata and DiGi.com Bhd., the Malaysian unit of Telenor, will resume trading Tuesday. While Axiata was up 2.3% at 4.88 Malaysian ringgit ($1.16) before the trading halt, DiGi.com was down 0.2% at MYR4.89.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com and Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 520.25 End-of-day quote.4.36%
DIGI.COM BHD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 61.02 Delayed Quote.8.24%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 361.4 End-of-day quote.8.78%
TELENOR -4.40% 177.4 Delayed Quote.10.69%
WTI 0.34% 56.37 Delayed Quote.20.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENOR
05:58aTelenor and Axiata Shelve Asian Tie-Up Plan - Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06aTELENOR : Talks to create Asia's biggest telecom operator fall apart
AQ
04:40aEuropean stocks rally halts ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
04:29aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
04:16aNorway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata end Asia telecom JV talks
RE
02:33aAxiata and Telenor have agreed to end discussions on the Proposed Transaction
GL
09/05TELENOR : Jazz and Telenor made 50% payment for renewal price of their cellular ..
AQ
09/04TELENOR : Govt receives licence renewal fee from two telecos
AQ
08/29TELENOR : Tender offer for shares in DNA Plc
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 26 785 M
Net income 2019 14 172 M
Debt 2019 56 224 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,85x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart TELENOR
Duration : Period :
Telenor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 177,42  NOK
Last Close Price 185,40  NOK
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sigve Brekke President & Chief Executive Officer
Gunn Wærsted Chairman
Jørgen Christian Rostrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ruza Sabanovic Executive VP, Head-Technologies & Services
Harald Stavn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR10.69%29 496
AT&T25.75%262 248
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.28%172 539
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-31.55%92 836
NTT DOCOMO INC11.79%83 956
T-MOBILE US22.36%66 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group