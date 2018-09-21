Telenor : at UN General Assembly 2018

Next week sees global leaders from more than 190 countries gather in New York for the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA73) together with representatives from the private sector and civil society. The goal: to discuss global political challenges and possible joint solutions.

The UN General Assembly is the primary meeting arena for global decision makers. As an international telecoms company with presence in Scandinavia and Asia, this arena is important for Telenor Group to engage and collaborate with businesses and authorities from markets in which we operate as well outside our footprint.

'Telenor Group shares an ambition to foster sustainable development through responsible business practices. Connectivity can be a tool to make the world smaller, closer and more peaceful, and we attend UNGA73 to support and advance the efforts for responsible digitalisation of the societies we serve,' says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO of Telenor Group.

Telenor's key themes during UNGA73:

Connectivity to reduce inequalities: We will share practical experiences from serving 172 million customers every day with connectivity services that helps empower people, business and societies. Financial inclusion in Asia is one example, digital birth registration in Pakistan and Myanmar another. None of us are big enough alone; businesses need to work with governments and organizations to maximize our impact.

We will share practical experiences from serving 172 million customers every day with connectivity services that helps empower people, business and societies. Financial inclusion in Asia is one example, digital birth registration in Pakistan and Myanmar another. None of us are big enough alone; businesses need to work with governments and organizations to maximize our impact. Public-private partnerships : We want to show support from global businesses in advancing the SDGs, meet with stakeholders from the societies we serve, and explore partnership and collaboration opportunities with the multitude of stakeholders that are present here during the week.

: We want to show support from global businesses in advancing the SDGs, meet with stakeholders from the societies we serve, and explore partnership and collaboration opportunities with the multitude of stakeholders that are present here during the week. Big data for social good : The opportunities brought on by using mobility data to predict spread of epidemics and direct action from governments/NGOs for prevention and emergency relief

: The opportunities brought on by using mobility data to predict spread of epidemics and direct action from governments/NGOs for prevention and emergency relief Advancing the UN SDGs: Telenor has committed to reducing inequalities, SDG#10. This is ingrained in our global business strategy, the way we provide access to services that foster inclusion and empowerment, and strive to influence and raise working and operating standards wherever we operate.

Arenas where Telenor Group is present

Telenor Group will attend several major events as well as host own meetings and events during UNGA73:

For press interviews during UNGA73, contact:

Hanne Knudsen, Media Relations | Telenor Group

+47 90804015 | hanne.knudsen@telenor.com