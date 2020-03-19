Log in
Tone H. Bachke to become new Group CFO in Telenor

03/19/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Effective from 1 May 2020, Tone Hegland Bachke (47) will join the Group Executive Management team, and become Chief Financial Officer for Telenor Group. Bachke currently holds the position as Head of Group Treasury in Telenor.

>> Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup to lead Telenor’s unified Asia business


“Tone has proven to be a strong and results-oriented leader with extensive experience from financial management and -value creation. With her broad experience, from financial management in several industries and top management of an international company, she fits perfectly in the role as our new Group CFO.  I am eager to bring Tone’s passion and dedication into Telenor’s Group Executive Management team,” says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group.

He adds, “Jørgen has been invaluable to the work we have done over the past years to find efficiencies in our operating model, reposition our portfolio and digitalise our global operation. With him at the helm in our new unified Hub in Asia, we will enable an even tighter focus on growth, modernisation, and new opportunities in the region.”

Telenor has held an extensive internal and external search for the right candidate for the Group CFO successor. Bachke has previously held various CFO positions, including CFO of Kistefos as well as CEO of Implenia Norge. Her experience also includes senior management positions in various companies in the Aker Group. Since September 2018, she has been Head of Group Treasury in Telenor. Bachke holds a degree from Norwegian School of Economics (NHH). As Group CFO, Bachke will join Telenor’s Group Executive Management team and report to Sigve Brekke.

“By putting forceful focus on growth, modernisation and efficiency Telenor today has a solid financial foundation, and the company is one of the best-positioned global telcos. I am eager to take on this position and be a strong contributor for driving excellence throughout our business,” says Bachke.

Bachke will be based at the Telenor Group headquarters in Fornebu. Telenor has now initiated the process of recruiting her replacement as Head of Group Treasury.

“Tone has a strong financial and operational background and has shown willingness to explore and challenge the status quo. These are key reasons why she will thrive in the CFO role. I look forward to working alongside her in the Group Executive Management team,” says Jørgen Rostrup, current CFO in Telenor Group.

Downloads

Media contact:

Tormod Sandstø | tormod.sandsto@telenor.com | tel: +47 90 94 32 15


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
