TELENOR ASA

(TEL)
Telenor : 2Q Adjusted Earnings Beat Views, Cautions on Lower Subscriptions This Year

07/16/2020 | 02:07am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor ASA on Thursday reported second-quarter adjusted Ebitda that beat estimates, but cautioned that subscriptions this year will be lower than 2019.

Telenor posted a second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 14.33 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.54 billion), up from NOK12.03 billion a year earlier. The adjusted Ebitda margin rose to 46.4% from 44.7%.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the period rose to NOK4.43 billion from NOK2.86 billion last year, as a NOK1.2 billion provision was offset by asset sales and merger synergies.

Revenue rose 15% to NOK30.9 billion, driven by currency effects of NOK2.8 billion as well as the consolidation of the acquired DNA business.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected adjusted Ebitda of NOK13.82 billion and revenue of NOK31.17 billion.

"As expected, lockdowns have affected prepaid markets in Asia and global roaming revenues negatively. Combined with a reduction in new sales, this led to a decline in organic subscription and traffic revenues of 4%, which was offset by an opex reduction of 12%," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said.

"The financial results this quarter are positively impacted by the strong performance of our operations in Norway and Finland, while Bangladesh and Pakistan, as expected, remain the most challenged prepaid markets."

The second-quarter mobile subscription base decreased by 3.2 million from the first quarter to 182.4 million.

For 2020, Telenor expects a low single-digit decline in subscription and traffic revenues, stable organic Ebitda compared with 2019 and around 13% capex to sales.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 126 B 13 490 M 13 490 M
Net income 2020 13 616 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
Net Debt 2020 109 B 11 739 M 11 739 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 210 B 22 538 M 22 491 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 41,1%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENOR ASA-3.52%22 538
AT&T INC.-23.21%213 465
T-MOBILE US33.79%146 638
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.48%143 711
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.36.61%116 949
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.74%89 816
