Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020

05/25/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Release of documents and information regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting

Regulatory news:

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) to be held in closed session on Friday June 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 20, 2020 (no. 61). The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting are described in said notice.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

Documents provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on Teleperformance’s website (www.teleperformance.com section “Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meetings”) no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.

Any registered shareholder can, from the date of convening to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request the Company to send him the documents set forth by regulations that would not be available on the Company’s website by sending an email to the following address: assembleegenerale@teleperformance.com. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the approved intermediary. An answer will be given to the extent possible by electronic means.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.

In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group