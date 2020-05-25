Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020

Release of documents and information regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting

Regulatory news:

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) to be held in closed session on Friday June 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 20, 2020 (no. 61). The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting are described in said notice.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

Documents provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on Teleperformance’s website (www.teleperformance.com section “Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meetings”) no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.

Any registered shareholder can, from the date of convening to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request the Company to send him the documents set forth by regulations that would not be available on the Company’s website by sending an email to the following address: assembleegenerale@teleperformance.com. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the approved intermediary. An answer will be given to the extent possible by electronic means.

