TELEPERFORMANCE

(TEP)
Teleperformance: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020

06/26/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance’s (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on June 26, 2020 in Paris under the chairmanship of Olivier Rigaudy, deputy CEO of the group.

Shareholders adopted all of the resolutions submitted to their vote with the exception of the 30th resolution concerning the anticipation of the coming legal changes that will result in a change of references.

The shareholders notably approved:

  • the 2019 parent company and consolidated financial statements;
  • the proposed dividend of €2.40 per share, representing an increase compared with the previous year: the ex-dividend date is July 2, 2020 and the payment date is July 6, 2020;
  • the renewal of the terms of office of six directors: Christobel Selecky, Angela Maria Sierra Moreno, Bernard Canetti, Philippe Dominati and Jean Guez. These renewals will maintain the balanced representation of men and women on the Board, as well as the requisite diversity in terms of experience, expertise and nationalities;
  • the information on remuneration for directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy, described in the amendment to the corporate governance report dated May 18, 2020.

The breakdown of the voting results by resolution is available on Teleperformance’s corporate website (www.teleperformanceinvestorrelations.com – Shareholders/General Meetings section).

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2020
