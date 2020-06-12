Teleperformance : Enters the CAC 40, the Primary Index of the Paris Stock Exchange

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced that the Euronext Expert Indices Committee made the decision on June 11, 2020 to include Teleperformance in the CAC 40 Index.

At June 11, the Group’s market capitalization stood at more than €12 billion and the portion of its capital held by the public (free float) represented 100%*, largely in the hands of institutional investors around the world.

Teleperformance's inclusion in the CAC 40 Index will be effective on June 19, 2020 after market close.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said: “Since its inception in 1978, Teleperformance has seen rapid growth and continuous enhancement of its business portfolio, thanks to steady organic growth and a targeted acquisition strategy, both of which are vectors of added value. Today, the Group is a global leader in customer experience management and digitally integrated business solutions, and an employer to more than 330,000 people across 80 countries that is regularly recognized as a great place to work in its industry. Teleperformance’s inclusion in the CAC 40 Index is a testament to its successful journey of more than 40 years, illustrated in particular by its revenue and market capitalization, which have increased nearly 3-fold and nearly 10-fold respectively in the last decade. We owe this success to the tremendous energy of Teleperformance’s employees around the world, as well as to our management approach founded on five key values: “Integrity, Respect, Professionalism, Innovation, Commitment.” Many more chapters are yet to be written. The world is changing rapidly, and agile integration of emotional intelligence and of the digital world is central to our development strategy.”

Teleperformance’s shares are also part of the CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard indices. In the area of corporate social responsibility, the Group is included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, FTSE4Good and Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe indices.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40*, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

