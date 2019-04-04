Teleperformance : Named Top 100 Global Outsourcing Service Provider by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® – April 4, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Teleperformance Named Top 100 Global Outsourcing Service Provider by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®

Company recognized for demonstrated excellence for the fifth consecutive year

PARIS, April 4, 2019 - Teleperformance (Paris: TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has been included in the 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). Teleperformance is recognized as one of the largest and most successful worldwide outsourcing service providers for the fifth consecutive year across all outsourcer services categories.

TheBest of The Global Outsourcing 100® honors outsourcing service providers that demonstrate excellence in five critical pillars: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry, said IAOP® CEO, Debi Hamill. I congratulate Teleperformance for being recognized on IAOP®'s 2019Best of The Global Outsourcing 100®as they are, year-after-year,among the highest-ratedcompanies".

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: "We're happy to once again be included on this prestigious list of companies from around the world that represent the full spectrum of all types outsourcing services. The breadth, depth and independence of the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® annual evaluation validates for our clients and our others key stakeholders the quality of our overall business model, the accuracy of our global scale and our bottom-linesuccess."

The full Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list is available on IAOP®'s website, http://www.IAOP.org.