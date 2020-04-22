Teleperformance : Provides Worldwide Support for Covid-19 & Essential Services

Teleperformance working with Government and Public Health Services in 13 Countries

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today it is delivering a wide range of helpline and other essential support services to help public and government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 across all world regions. Specific public sector activities include local, regional and national government citizen education, information and assistance services in 13 countries. In addition to Covid-19 support, Teleperformance continues to deliver a wide variety of ongoing essential services to many of the 160 world markets it serves from 80 countries. Based on its robust global scale and infrastructure - with speed a critical necessity in all cases -Teleperformance has been able to respond to public sector urgent requests by fully implementing helplines and back-office service operations within a few hours to several days depending on requirements.

Thirteen (13) countries specifically supported for Covid-19 related services in addition to ongoing essential programs include Colombia, El Salvador, France, Greece, India, Italy, Lebanon, Madagascar, Russia, Singapore, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. A few examples follow:

In France, Teleperformance supports the Government toll-free helpline to nationally support all citizens. This service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and also supports deaf and visually impaired citizens using special technology. Approximately 500 work-at-home responders provide citizens information on Covid-19 causes, symptoms, preventative and contamination procedures to follow government precautions and containment measures.

Yannis Tourcomanis, President, Teleperformance CEMEA, commented: “For many years, Teleperformance has been honored to support the communities where we live and work for both public and other essential services throughout Continental Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We often use our elearning capabilities and other technologies to implement vital citizen information services quickly - in some cases, within hours. Requirements can sometimes include multiple languages and special solutions for sight and hearing impaired individuals. Essential information can change fast during emergencies like Covid-19, so we communicate frequently with the proper authorities to ensure our professionals and, in turn, the public have the most current information available.”

In Italy, a country hit particularly hard by Covid-19, Teleperformance was quickly mobilized to support the Taranto Civil Protection Agency to provide greater Taranto area residents with food and medicine home delivery information and shopping vouchers. This was especially crucial due to closures, quarantine and other rapidly-changing conditions.

Gabriella Ficocelli, Councilor of Social Services, Municipality of Taranto, said: “Teleperformance was able to implement our greater Taranto information services initiative in three days. We greatly appreciate their fast response and dedication in providing vital support to our citizens at this critical moment of need.”

In Colombia, the City of Medellin, publicly recognized Teleperformance for voluntarily providing services to support a community Covid-19 charitable initiative to assist its most vulnerable citizens. Daniel Quintero, Medellin’s Mayor, openly thanked “Teleperformance for their collaboration in giving guidelines and phone support for those who wanted to donate to the Mayor’s office savings account under the name ‘Fondo Abrazando con Amor’ (Hugging with Love Fund) to collect all monetary donations.” Singers, comedians, and even cyclists participated in this event, which proved that the spirit of solidarity can be achieved for a good cause. The campaign raised more than 100,000 grocery pack donations and ~13 billion Colombian pesos in total donations (more than 3 million euros).

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, summarized; “The entire world is engaged in a historical fight against this terrible pandemic. We are so proud of our people who are engaged in a wide range of essential services everywhere and we are truly humbled by the trust governments and other public authorities have placed in us to help their citizens with greatly critical assistance. These are uncharted waters for all of us and we are working very hard to react with both precision and speed to provide any assistance needed globally. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our people and helping support everyone in the communities where we live and work all around the world.”

