Euronext Paris  >  Teleperformance    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE

(TEP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 03:39:21 am
252.25 EUR   +6.34%
Teleperformance: Publication of the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020

07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) announces that it filed the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020.

This Half-year Financial Report is available on the website of the AMF and on the website of Teleperformance at the following address: www.teleperformance.com, under the section Investor Relations / Press Releases and Documentation / Financial Results.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on TELEPERFORMANCE
03:16aTELEPERFORMANCE : Publication of the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2..
BU
07/292020 FIRST-HALF RESULTS : presentation
PU
07/29TELEPERFORMANCE : 2020 First-Half Results - July 29, 2020
PU
07/29TELEPERFORMANCE : First-half 2020 Results
BU
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings reports are piling up
07/21TELEPERFORMANCE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020
PU
07/02TELEPERFORMANCE : Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
BU
07/02TELEPERFORMANCE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/26TELEPERFORMANCE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020
BU
06/25TELEPERFORMANCE : Earns 10th Consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification in P..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 446 M 6 406 M 6 406 M
Net income 2020 348 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2020 2 324 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 13 929 M 16 393 M 16 382 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 331 065
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 248,47 €
Last Close Price 237,20 €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Balagna Chief Operating Officer-EWAP
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Joao Cardoso Chief Research & Development Officer
Dev Mudaliar Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE9.11%16 393
CINTAS CORPORATION13.65%30 359
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.22%13 004
EDENRED-6.31%12 402
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.34%11 651
UNITED RENTALS-2.01%11 408
