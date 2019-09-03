Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Teleperformance    TEP   FR0000051807

TELEPERFORMANCE

(TEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Teleperformance : in the Nearshore Region Receives Multiple Great Place to Work® Recognitions – September 3, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

TeleperformanceintheNearshoreRegionReceivesMultipleGreatPlacetoWork® Recognitions

Teleperformance was recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work® for in the Nearshore region for the third consecutive year and in Mexico for the second time

PARIS, September 3, 2019 - Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it was recognized for the third year in a row as one of the Best Companies to Work® for in the Nearshore Region by Great Place to Work®. It was also recognized at the country level in Mexico for the second time.

The Great Place to Work® methodology is rigorous, objective and sets a global standard to define excellent workplaces in all sectors. The Best Companies to Work® for rankings represent the highest distinction that can be obtained from employees for quality in the workplace.

"Our people remain one of Teleperformance's greatest assets, said Juan Ignacio Sada, CEO Nearshore Region, Teleperformance. That is why we place great importance on their opinions, ideas and feedback. As a result, we can provide our employees with a workplace that inspires each and every one of us to be the best we can be."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "As the number one global leader in our industry, providing and maintaining a superior workplace is a key part of Teleperformance's culture. As we are a people business, we truly value each and every member of our incredibly diverse worldwide Teleperformance family. Congratulations to everyone on our Nearshore and Mexico teams for this sustained commitment to making Teleperformance a great place to work."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 = $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

CONTACTS

PRESS RELATIONS

PRESS RELATIONS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Europe

Investor relations and financial

Mark Pfeiffer

Simon Zacks - Karine Allouis

communication

TELEPERFORMANCE

IMAGE7

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel : +1 801-257-5811

Tel : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Tel : +33 1 53 83 59 15

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

szaks@image7.fr

investor@teleperformance.com

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEPERFORMANCE
12:12pTELEPERFORMANCE : in the Nearshore Region Receives Multiple Great Place to Work®..
PU
08/29TELEPERFORMANCE : Nordic celebrates opening of new sites in Sweden
AQ
07/25TELEPERFORMANCE : 2019 First-Half Results – July 25, 2019
PU
07/03TELEPERFORMANCE : in Brazil Recognized as a Best Workplace® for Women – Ju..
PU
06/24TELEPERFORMANCE : Received the 2019 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadersh..
PU
05/22TELEPERFORMANCE : CallMiner Partners with Teleperformance Subsidiary Praxidia to..
AQ
05/20TELEPERFORMANCE : “BBB-” long-term investment grade credit rating co..
PU
05/20TELEPERFORMANCE : “BBB” long-term investment grade credit rating con..
PU
05/13TELEPERFORMANCE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17TELEPERFORMANCE SE : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 250 M
EBIT 2019 731 M
Net income 2019 377 M
Debt 2019 2 101 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 11 703 M
Chart TELEPERFORMANCE
Duration : Period :
Teleperformance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEPERFORMANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 192,07  €
Last Close Price 199,80  €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ernest Henri Julien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Balagna Operation Director
Olivier Claude Jean Rigaudy Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Joao Cardoso Head-Research, Development & Digital Integration
Philippe Dominati Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEPERFORMANCE43.12%12 834
CINTAS CORPORATION57.03%27 036
EDENRED37.25%11 758
INTERTEK GROUP16.33%10 840
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.07%10 728
RENTOKIL INITIAL36.21%10 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group