Teleperformance : in the Nearshore Region Receives Multiple Great Place to Work® Recognitions – September 3, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

TeleperformanceintheNearshoreRegionReceivesMultipleGreatPlacetoWork® Recognitions

Teleperformance was recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work® for in the Nearshore region for the third consecutive year and in Mexico for the second time

PARIS, September 3, 2019 - Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it was recognized for the third year in a row as one of the Best Companies to Work® for in the Nearshore Region by Great Place to Work®. It was also recognized at the country level in Mexico for the second time.

The Great Place to Work® methodology is rigorous, objective and sets a global standard to define excellent workplaces in all sectors. The Best Companies to Work® for rankings represent the highest distinction that can be obtained from employees for quality in the workplace.

"Our people remain one of Teleperformance's greatest assets, said Juan Ignacio Sada, CEO Nearshore Region, Teleperformance. That is why we place great importance on their opinions, ideas and feedback. As a result, we can provide our employees with a workplace that inspires each and every one of us to be the best we can be."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "As the number one global leader in our industry, providing and maintaining a superior workplace is a key part of Teleperformance's culture. As we are a people business, we truly value each and every member of our incredibly diverse worldwide Teleperformance family. Congratulations to everyone on our Nearshore and Mexico teams for this sustained commitment to making Teleperformance a great place to work."