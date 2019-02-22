Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.    TDS

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS, INC.

(TDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telephone & Data : TDS announces first quarter 2019 dividend; 3% dividend increase in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 07:49am EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.165 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

In conjunction with our Annual Report, TDS has produced a short "Letter to Shareholders" video that highlights the collective achievements across the TDS family of businesses in 2018, and the company's strategic plans for 2019. The video will be released on investors.tdsinc.com, on Monday, March 4, 2019.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2018.

 For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-announces-first-quarter-2019-dividend-3-dividend-increase-in-2019-300800319.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS,
08:07aTDS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:49aTELEPHONE & DATA : TDS announces first quarter 2019 dividend; 3% dividend increa..
PR
07:46aTELEPHONE & DATA : TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results
PR
02/19TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS, INC. : annual earnings release
01/30TELEPHONE & DATA : Cut by First Quadrant L P CA
AQ
2018TELEPHONE & DATA : to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend
AQ
2018TELEPHONE & DATA : and Data Systems, Inc. Stock Moving Under the 20-Day Moving A..
AQ
2018TELEPHONE & DATA : Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.25 Million ..
AQ
2018TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TELEPHONE & DATA : Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.v.
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.