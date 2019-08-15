Log in
Telephone & Data : TDS announces third quarter 2019 dividend

08/15/2019 | 08:18am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.165 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of June 30, 2019.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-announces-third-quarter-2019-dividend-300902409.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
