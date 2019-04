Telepizza : Relevant fact 09/04/2019 Board of Directors report on takeover bid

Telepizza Group, S.A. ("Telepizza Group" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23 (the "Securities Market Act"), by means of this notice communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Reference is made to the Relevant Events published on March 28 and 29, 2019 (with registration number 276520 and 276549, respectively) in which the National Securities Market Commission communicated the authorization and the acceptance period of the voluntary takeover bid (the "Offer") made by Tasty Bidco, SLU (the "Offeror") over all of the shares representing the share capital of Telepizza Group at a price of 6.00 euros per share.

In compliance with the provisions of article 134.4 of the Securities Market Act and in article 24 of Royal Decree 1066/2007, of 27 July, on the regime of takeover bids, the Company submits the mandatory report of the Board of Directors of Telepizza Group in relation to the Offer, approved unanimously in sessions held on 8 and 9 April 2019 with all of its members being present save for Mr. Mark Alistair Porterfield Brown and Mr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras de Caralt, due to their situation of conflict of interest as they are proprietary directors of the Offeror. Mr. Brown and Mr. Vidal-Quadras have excused their attendance for such reasons by means of communication duly sent to the Secretary of the Board.

Madrid, 9 April 2019

Mr. Javier Gaspar Pardo de Andrade

Secretary of the Board of Directors