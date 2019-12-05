Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Teleste Corporation    TLT1V   FI0009007728

TELESTE CORPORATION

(TLT1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Profit warning: Teleste lowers its guidance for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:56am EST

TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.12.2019 AT 18:45 EET

PROFIT WARNING: TELESTE LOWERS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2019

Operators' investments in distributed access architecture have been further delayed compared with previous schedule estimates due to technology transformation. The order backlog for access network products has decreased during the current quarter and, according to our most recent estimates, deliveries of access network products will remain below our previous forecast in 2019. In addition, net sales and operating result forecasts for 2019 have decreased from the previous estimates in network services business area. In video security and information solutions, we have proceeded according to our growth targets, but the growth does not compensate for the reduced demand of cable operators in the fourth quarter.

In the medium and long term, prospects in our business field are still favorable. Teleste continues to implement its strategy with determination. Our strategic main objectives are the leading position in distributed access architecture products in Europe and a significant position in the North American markets. We expect that new investment projects based on distributed access architecture will be launched in Europe and North America in 2020 and accelerate during the second half of the year. As for video security and information solutions, we still expect significant growth and profit improvement and we are aiming for a leading position in public transportation information and security solutions. In network services business area, the main focus is on the development of our operational activities as well as growth in higher added value services.

New guidance for the 2019 outlook

Teleste expects the company's net sales to remain below 2018 net sales (EUR 250.3 million). Adjusted operating result is expected to remain below 2018 operating result (EUR 9.7 million).

Previous guidance for the 2019 outlook

Teleste expects the company's net sales to remain at the level of 2018 (EUR 250.3 million). Adjusted operating result is expected to increase compared with 2018 (EUR 9.7 million).

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Jukka Rinnevaara, tel. +358 2 2605 611

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.teleste.com

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELESTE CORPORATION
08:56aPROFIT WARNING : Teleste lowers its guidance for 2019
PU
03:18aTELESTE : to deliver on-board solution to Stadler's EMUs in Stockholm, Sweden
AQ
03:15aTELESTE : to deliver on-board solution to Stadler's EMUs in Stockholm, Sweden
AQ
12/02PROFIT WARNING : Teleste lowers its guidance for 2019
AQ
11/18TELESTE : secures double patent win
AQ
11/07TELESTE : continues collaboration for Smart City solutions as a part of the LuxT..
AQ
10/31TELESTE CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT : Net sales and result for the third quarte..
AQ
10/24TELESTE : IPKO trials Teleste's latest Remote PHY technology together with Cisco..
PU
10/24TELESTE : IPKO trials Teleste's latest Remote PHY technology together with Cisco..
AQ
10/24TELESTE : Interim Report Q3 2019 will be published on October 31st - Invitation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 241 M
EBIT 2019 8,90 M
Net income 2019 0,20 M
Debt 2019 19,0 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 520x
P/E ratio 2020 9,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 94,6 M
Chart TELESTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Teleste Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELESTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00  €
Last Close Price 5,20  €
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Tapani Rinnevaara President & Chief Executive Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Markus Tapani Mattila Senior Vice President-Operations
Juha Petteri Hyytiäinen Chief Financial Officer
Pasi Tapani Järvenpää Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELESTE CORPORATION0.76%105
CISCO SYSTEMS2.19%186 193
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.45.30%47 426
ERICSSON AB13.12%30 653
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.55%28 294
NOKIA OYJ-36.67%19 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group