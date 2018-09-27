Log in
Teleste Oyj : CAF selects Teleste's on-board solutions for its metro trains in the cities of Manila and Naples

09/27/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

Press release

TURKU, FINLAND - 27 September 2018 - Teleste Corporation reveals that the international rail car manufacturer CAF has selected Teleste's on-board solutions for its metro projects in the Philippines and in Italy. The deliveries will take place in 2019 and they will include 30 metro units for the city of Manila and 12 units for the city of Naples.

'We are delighted to continue as a partner for CAF in their metro train platform, which has proved to be successful in delivering an enjoyable and smooth passenger experience for metro users around the world. In cities with very high population density, such as Manila, the availability of accurate and timely passenger information is essential for an effective public transport system connecting hundreds of thousands of travellers each day. We are confident that our solution will help public transport operators ensure the delivery of up-to-date information and other on-board services, even in environments with such a high utilization rate', stated Pekka Vänni, Director of On-board Solutions for Teleste.

Teleste's deployment to CAF will include a passenger information system (PIS) and Ethernet network for the Manila metro trains, and a PIS and CCTV systems with an Ethernet network for Naples. Smooth and reliable operation of the entire on-board systems will be ensured by seamless integration of all system components.

The modular structure of Teleste's on-board solutions offers rail car manufacturers a flexible way to build a train system, which can provide their operator customers with high-capacity transit capabilities combined with project-specific functionalities. The manufacturer can choose sub-systems that best meet the needs of each city and each public transport operator; the sub-systems include PIS, public address and intercommunication systems, and CCTV and infortainment systems, as well as top-quality indoor and outdoor displays. Due to the advanced, built-in integrability the entire on-board system can also be easily upgraded to meet future service needs.

Teleste's modern on-board technologies are also compliant with railway industry standards and extremely durable in the demanding on-board conditions. For more information, please visit www.teleste.com/onboard-solutions.

Inquiries for more information:
Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and on average it had approximately 1,500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Teleste Oyj published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:31:06 UTC
