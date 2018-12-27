Television Broadcasts : Announcement - Clarification of Press Articles

Log in
12/27/2018 | 04:50am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 00511

ANNOUNCEMENT

CLARIFICATION OF PRESS ARTICLES

This announcement is made by the Board of Directors ("Board") of Television Broadcasts Limited ("Company") on a voluntary basis. The Board refers to various press articles appearing in certain newspapers in Hong Kong today citing the Company's involvement in a due diligence of SMI Holdings Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability whose shares are listed on the main board of on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 198) ("SMI").

The Board would like to clarify that the Company is currently conducting a preliminary review of the financials of SMI with the view to assessing its business operations and financial position, and the options available to the Company as a bondholder of SMI. This review is at a preliminary stage, and may or may not result in any further action by the Company.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 2 May 2018, the Company has subscribed for and is currently holding US$23,000,000 9.5% unsecured redeemable fixed coupon bonds due 2020 (extendable to 2021 by mutual agreement) and US$83,000,000 7.5% secured redeemable convertible bonds due 2020 (extendable to 2021 by mutual agreement) both issued by SMI. As of the date of this announcement, SMI has paid all interest due from these bonds to the Company in accordance with the bond instruments.

The Company will make further announcement(s) in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as and when necessary in relation to any development in connection with the above matter.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution in dealings in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board Adrian MAK Yau Kee

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Dr. Charles CHAN Kwok Keung

Vice Chairman and Non-executive Director LI Ruigang

Executive Directors

Mark LEE Po On Group Chief Executive Officer CHEONG Shin Keong General Manager Thomas HUI To

Non-executive Directors Anthony LEE Hsien Pin CHEN Wen Chi

Independent Non-executive Directors Dr. Raymond OR Ching Fai SBS, JP

Dr. William LO Wing Yan, JP Professor Caroline WANG Chia-Ling Dr. Allan ZEMAN GBM, GBS, JP

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 03:49:02 UTC
