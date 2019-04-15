Log in
Television Broadcasts : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proposals for Re-election of Directors, and General Mandate to Issue and Repurchase Shares

0
04/15/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in Television Broadcasts Limited, you should at once pass this circular, the notice of the annual general meeting and the accompanying proxy form, declaration form and explanatory notes thereto to the purchaser or to the stockbroker or to the bank or to the agent through whom you effected the sale or transfer for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 00511

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, AND

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE

AND REPURCHASE SHARES

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 5 of this circular.

A notice convening the AGM to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at TVB City, 77 Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, Kowloon, Hong Kong is set out on pages 6 to 10 of this circular. A proxy form for the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying proxy form and return it in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible, and in any event, not later than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding public holidays) before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (or at any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM (or at any adjournment thereof) should you so wish and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

16 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

BUSINESS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 11

APPENDIX I

-

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED

FOR RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

APPENDIX II

-

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON

SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .22. . . .

APPENDIX III -

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26

i

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened

at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at TVB City, 77

Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate,

Kowloon, Hong Kong for the purposes of, among other

things, considering and, if thought fit, approving the

resolutions contained in the notice of the AGM which is set

out on pages 6 to 10 of this circular, or any adjournment

thereof

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended,

modified or supplemented from time to time

"Audit Committee"

the Audit Committee of the Board

"Board"

the board of Directors of TVB

"Broadcasting Ordinance"

the Broadcasting Ordinance (Chapter 562 of the Laws of

Hong Kong), as amended, modified or supplemented from

time to time

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of

or "Hong Kong

Hong Kong), as amended, modified or supplemented from

Companies Ordinance"

time to time

"Company" or "TVB"

Television Broadcasts Limited, a company incorporated in

Hong Kong with limited liability and the Shares of which

are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock

code: 00511)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Executive Committee"

the Executive Committee of the Board

"Existing Issue Mandate"

the existing general mandate granted to the Directors by

the Shareholders on 23 May 2018 to allot, issue and deal

with additional Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of

Shares in issue at the date of passing the relevant ordinary

resolution

1

DEFINITIONS

"Existing Repurchase Mandate"

the existing general mandate granted to the Directors by

the Shareholders on 23 May 2018 to exercise the powers of

the Company to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of

the number of Shares in issue at the date of passing the

relevant ordinary resolution

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Investment Committee"

the Investment Committee of the Board

"Latest Practicable Date"

11 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Nomination Committee"

the Nomination Committee of the Board

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China and for the purpose of this

circular, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People of Republic of China

and Taiwan

"Remuneration Committee"

the Remuneration Committee of the Board

"Risk Committee"

the Risk Committee of the Board

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, modified or

supplemented from time to time

"Share Issue Mandate"

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors

to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not

exceeding 5% of the number of Shares in issue at the date

of passing the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the

notice of the AGM

2

DEFINITIONS

"Share Repurchase Mandate"

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors

to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase

Shares not exceeding 5% of the number of Shares in issue

at the date of passing the relevant ordinary resolution as set

out in the notice of the AGM

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of the issued share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:57:04 UTC
