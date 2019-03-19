Television Broadcasts : TVB's Big Big Shop and Circle K form e-commerce partnership

(19 March 2019) Television Broadcasts Limited's (TVB) Big Big Shop and Circle K Convenience Stores (HK) Limited (Circle K) will form a partnership which will enable users of Big Big Shop to pick up their online orders at any of the Circle K stores throughout Hong Kong.

Big Big Shop is a new e-commerce business launched by TVB in July 2018.

'Circle K is a perfect match for Big Big Shop which will provide our customers with a convenient click-and-collect service. Also, location is everything. Circle K has more than 330 stores conveniently located in Hong Kong. Big Big Shop customers will be able to pick up their online orders at any Circle K stores of their choice anytime, enabling us to complete order fulfillment including purchase, order and collect,' Mr Mark Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of TVB said.

'Synergising with TVB's promotional power, Big Big Shop adopts a show-and-sell strategy by marketing advertiser-sponsored products on TVB's prime time shows. During the eight months' operation of Big Big Shop, the show-and-sell strategy has proven to be a success in motivating viewers to buy online, notably in the sales of kitchen appliances by German Pool; quality frozen meat and seafood by Gourmet; package tours by Big Line Holiday; and George Lam concert tickets.

'With Circle K as our logistics partner, we will be able to greatly expand the range of products available at Big Big Shop by including more vendors who don't necessarily have the delivery capability. The partnership with Circle K will offer an even better shopping experience to our customers. It marks an important step in our e-commerce fulfillment and development of online-to-offline business strategy,' Mr Lee said.

Mr Richard Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Convenience Retail Asia Limited, which owns the Circle K convenience store chain, said 'Circle K is committed to providing convenient, efficient and quality services that enable Hong Kong consumers to enjoy better and easier lives.

'We are very pleased to be a partner of Big Big Shop. With our extensive network of more than 330 Circle K stores in Hong Kong, consumers of Big Big Shop will be able to purchase and collect the quality lifestyle products in a more convenient way.

'Circle K and Big Big Shop will endeavor to provide Hong Kong people with better, simpler and more convenient lives.'