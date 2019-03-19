Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Television Broadcasts Limited    0511   HK0000139300

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED

(0511)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Television Broadcasts : TVB's Big Big Shop and Circle K form e-commerce partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 12:50am EDT

(19 March 2019) Television Broadcasts Limited's (TVB) Big Big Shop and Circle K Convenience Stores (HK) Limited (Circle K) will form a partnership which will enable users of Big Big Shop to pick up their online orders at any of the Circle K stores throughout Hong Kong.

Big Big Shop is a new e-commerce business launched by TVB in July 2018.

'Circle K is a perfect match for Big Big Shop which will provide our customers with a convenient click-and-collect service. Also, location is everything. Circle K has more than 330 stores conveniently located in Hong Kong. Big Big Shop customers will be able to pick up their online orders at any Circle K stores of their choice anytime, enabling us to complete order fulfillment including purchase, order and collect,' Mr Mark Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of TVB said.

'Synergising with TVB's promotional power, Big Big Shop adopts a show-and-sell strategy by marketing advertiser-sponsored products on TVB's prime time shows. During the eight months' operation of Big Big Shop, the show-and-sell strategy has proven to be a success in motivating viewers to buy online, notably in the sales of kitchen appliances by German Pool; quality frozen meat and seafood by Gourmet; package tours by Big Line Holiday; and George Lam concert tickets.

'With Circle K as our logistics partner, we will be able to greatly expand the range of products available at Big Big Shop by including more vendors who don't necessarily have the delivery capability. The partnership with Circle K will offer an even better shopping experience to our customers. It marks an important step in our e-commerce fulfillment and development of online-to-offline business strategy,' Mr Lee said.

Mr Richard Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Convenience Retail Asia Limited, which owns the Circle K convenience store chain, said 'Circle K is committed to providing convenient, efficient and quality services that enable Hong Kong consumers to enjoy better and easier lives.

'We are very pleased to be a partner of Big Big Shop. With our extensive network of more than 330 Circle K stores in Hong Kong, consumers of Big Big Shop will be able to purchase and collect the quality lifestyle products in a more convenient way.

'Circle K and Big Big Shop will endeavor to provide Hong Kong people with better, simpler and more convenient lives.'

Disclaimer

TVB - Television Broadcasts Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 04:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMI
12:50aTELEVISION BROADCASTS : TVB's Big Big Shop and Circle K form e-commerce partners..
PU
03/15TELEVISION BROADCASTS : Profit Warning Announcement
PU
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS : Announcement - Clarification of Press Articles
PU
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS : TVB reduces certain staff members following operational ..
PU
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS : TVB wins site-blocking case in Australia
PU
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS : Revised regulation on indirect advertising does not make..
PU
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS : CA decisions biased and unfair
PU
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 4 681 M
EBIT 2018 576 M
Net income 2018 379 M
Finance 2018 1 356 M
Yield 2018 7,96%
P/E ratio 2018 15,42
P/E ratio 2019 12,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 6 789 M
Chart TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Television Broadcasts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,3  HKD
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Po On Lee Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Chan Chairman
Shu Hung Chan Deputy GM-Law & International Operations
Yau Kee Mak Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hsien Pin Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LIMITED-5.47%865
DISCOVERY INC10.87%13 844
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-4.66%6 329
HUYA INC - ADR72.55%5 443
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC35.54%4 876
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC8.15%4 082
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.