TELFORD HOMES PLC

(TEF)
07/08 10:41:10 am
352 GBp   +0.57%
Telford Homes : Board Update

07/08/2019 | 10:33am EDT

08 July 2019

Telford Homes Plc (AIM: TEF), the London focused residential property developer, confirms that David Campbell will step down from the Board of the Company and his role as Group Sales and Marketing Director with effect from 31 August 2019.

As noted in the announcement of the Recommended Cash Acquisition of the Company by CBRE Group, Inc. issued on 3 July 2019, due to the recent change in Telford Homes' strategy to focus on the build to rent market, David Campbell has agreed with the Board of Telford Homes that there is no long-term need for his role on the Board and that he would prefer to look for other opportunities. His departure is on an amicable basis.

The Board would like to thank David for his contribution to Telford Homes since joining in 2011 and wishes him well for the future.

- Ends -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Telford Homes Plc
Jon Di-Stefano, Chief Executive Officer
Katie Rogers, Chief Financial Officer
Guy Lambert, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +44 (0) 1992 809 800
www.telfordhomes.london

Shore Capital (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Dru Danford / Patrick Castle
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)
Charles Batten / Capel Irwin
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Media enquiries:
Buchanan (PR Adviser)
Henry Harrison-Topham / Victoria Hayns
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
telfordhomes@buchanan.uk.com
www.buchanan.uk.com

Telford Homes plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:32:06 UTC
