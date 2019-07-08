Telford Homes : Board Update

08 July 2019

Telford Homes Plc (AIM: TEF), the London focused residential property developer, confirms that David Campbell will step down from the Board of the Company and his role as Group Sales and Marketing Director with effect from 31 August 2019.

As noted in the announcement of the Recommended Cash Acquisition of the Company by CBRE Group, Inc. issued on 3 July 2019, due to the recent change in Telford Homes' strategy to focus on the build to rent market, David Campbell has agreed with the Board of Telford Homes that there is no long-term need for his role on the Board and that he would prefer to look for other opportunities. His departure is on an amicable basis.

The Board would like to thank David for his contribution to Telford Homes since joining in 2011 and wishes him well for the future.

