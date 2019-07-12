Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Telford Homes plc    TEF   GB0031022154

TELFORD HOMES PLC

(TEF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/12 11:35:28 am
351 GBp   -0.28%
12:49pTELFORD HOMES : The Pavilions wins a Housing Design Award 2019
PU
07/08TELFORD HOMES : Board Update
PU
07/08TELFORD HOMES : Form 8.3 - Telford Homes plc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telford Homes : The Pavilions wins a Housing Design Award 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

12 July 2019

The Pavilions in Islington has been awarded a prestigious Housing Design Award at a ceremony led by the housing and planning minister, Kit Malthouse MP. The development was one of only 12 completed schemes nationwide to receive these highly coveted awards. Judging is carried out through site visits by industry experts and government officials.

The Pavilions, designed by architects Jestico + Whiles, provides 156 homes, a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes for private rent with 38 per cent affordable housing. In addition to the new homes, the scheme is delivering a substantially enhanced Site of Importance for Nature Conservation, incorporating an educational nature trail and bird hide for use by local school and community groups.

Jon Di-Stefano, Chief Executive Officer of Telford Homes, said: 'We are really delighted that The Pavilions in Islington has received a Housing Design Award. It was one of only 12 completed schemes nationwide to receive these highly coveted awards, with rigorous judging carried out through site visits. The judges recognised that in taking a derelict site and creating a wide range of very attractive homes for Londoners alongside a greatly enhanced Site of Importance of Nature Conservation award The Pavilions is a special place.'

The Housing Design Awards are the only awards promoted by all five major professional institutions - RICS, RIBA, RPTI, Landscape Institute and Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists. Launched in 1948 to promote design quality, the awards are also backed by Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Homes England, Greater London Authority (GLA), Department of Health, National House Building Council (NHBC) and Home Builders Federation (HBF).

For further information please visit https://hdawards.org/

Disclaimer

Telford Homes plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 16:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELFORD HOMES PLC
12:49pTELFORD HOMES : The Pavilions wins a Housing Design Award 2019
PU
07/08TELFORD HOMES : Board Update
PU
07/08TELFORD HOMES : Form 8.3 - Telford Homes plc
AQ
07/04TELFORD HOMES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telford Homes
AQ
07/04TELFORD HOMES : Form 8.3 - TELFORD HOMES PLC
AQ
07/04TELFORD HOMES : Form 8.3 - Telford Homes
AQ
07/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as weak pound spurs rate cut..
RE
07/03Investors swoop on British build-to-rent sector
RE
07/03CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain's build-to-rent market
RE
06/06TELFORD HOMES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 375 M
EBIT 2020 28,9 M
Net income 2020 20,2 M
Debt 2020 91,0 M
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart TELFORD HOMES PLC
Duration : Period :
Telford Homes plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELFORD HOMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,53  GBP
Last Close Price 3,52  GBP
Spread / Highest target 0,85%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Di-Stefano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Graham Wiseman Chairman
Katie Rogers Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Anthony Fitzgerald Director & Group Managing Director
David Campbell Director, Director-Group Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELFORD HOMES PLC23.51%335
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.56%19 634
D.R. HORTON28.13%16 573
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD16.73%11 750
PULTEGROUP25.63%9 060
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS32.76%7 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About