TELFORD HOMES PLC    TEF   GB0031022154

TELFORD HOMES PLC

(TEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/28 03:14:50 am
299.3201 GBp   -14.48%
TELFORD HOMES : cuts full-year profit forecast, shares fall
RE
Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
Telford Homes : cuts full-year profit forecast, shares fall

02/28/2019 | 03:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of construction works by Telford Homes in London

(Reuters) - Telford Homes Plc cut its full-year profit forecast by at least 10 million pounds on Thursday, sending the homebuilder's shares down as much as 13 percent.

Profit before tax is expected to be about 40 million pounds for the year ending March 31, lower than its earlier forecast of more than 50 million pounds, on slower-than-expected sales and margins pressured by incentives.

Telford also forecast continued impact on sales rates and margins in 2020.

To offset the hit, the London-focused homebuilder said it plans "even greater focus" on build to rent, with higher proportion of Londoners renting.

"We continue to view build to rent as being the future of increasing housing delivery in London," the company said, adding that it expects build-to-rent to exceed 50 percent of its development pipeline before the end of 2019 and increase thereafter.

The company also said two build contracts were now likely to be pushed to the next fiscal year on planning issues, hitting 2019 profit by about 5 million pounds.

Telford shares were down 12.1 percent at 307.5 pence in early trading.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 394 M
EBIT 2019 51,4 M
Net income 2019 37,2 M
Debt 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 5,07%
P/E ratio 2019 7,14
P/E ratio 2020 6,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 265 M
Technical analysis trends TELFORD HOMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,27  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Di-Stefano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Graham Wiseman Chairman
Katie Rogers Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Anthony Fitzgerald Director & Group Managing Director
David Campbell Director, Director-Group Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELFORD HOMES PLC22.81%352
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD1.49%20 912
D.R. HORTON15.52%14 952
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD5.40%10 403
PERSIMMON27.05%10 359
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS29.47%8 085
