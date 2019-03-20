Telia : Annual and sustainability report 2018 is now available at www.teliacompany.com

The combined report can be downloaded as a printer-friendly pdf and is available in English and Swedish. The report is also available as a digital one-pager report.



For more information, please contact our press office +46 771 77 58 30,

visit our

Newsroom

or follow us on Twitter

@Teliacompany

.

We're Telia Company, the New Generation Telco. Our approximately 20,000 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers.