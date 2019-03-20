Log in
Telia : Annual and sustainability report 2018 is now available at www.teliacompany.com

0
03/20/2019 | 03:25am EDT

The combined report can be downloaded as a printer-friendly pdf and is available in English and Swedish. The report is also available as a digital one-pager report.
 For more information, please contact our press office +46 771 77 58 30, visit ourNewsroomor follow us on Twitter @Teliacompany.We're Telia Company, the New Generation Telco. Our approximately 20,000 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers. Read more at www.teliacompany.com

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 07:24:01 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 465 M
EBIT 2019 14 929 M
Net income 2019 10 587 M
Debt 2019 63 882 M
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,85x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 185 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,3  SEK
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY2.00%20 128
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.28%239 948
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.87%84 576
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.94%84 144
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 533
TELEFONICA6.73%46 113
